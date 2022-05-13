Ice Cube is back on the comedy scene after inking a new multi-picture production deal with Luminosity Entertainment. The West Coast legend will also join 5120 Entertainment and SmokeyScreen to co-produce feature films and television series.

According to Deadline, first up on the roster is a new comedy titled Cube in My Head. Along with serving as the film’s co-producer, he will star in the movie. It follows a “hapless white guy” who questions what life would be like “if Ice Cube was inside my head.”

“Excited to be working with Elie and his team to make some great movies, especially this one,” said Cube in a statement about the production deal. “Who couldn’t use me in their head?”

This isn’t the first time the rapper turned actor turned businessman has taken his talents to the big screen. He first hit the acting scene as Doughboy in John Singleton’s 1991 cult classic, Boyz ‘N The Hood. From there, his career has since taken off to include films like culture favorite, Friday. He has also appeared in family films such as Are We There Yet and The Longshots.

“It is a privilege to be able to establish a partnership with an individual as talented and well versed as Cube,” said Geno Taylor, co-chief executive producer of Luminosity Entertainment.

Ice Cube’s last film was alongside Tracee Ellis Ross in the 2020 comedy-drama, The High Note where he played an artist manager by the name of Jack Robertson.

Outside of the entertainment space, the “Today Was A Good Day” emcee has launched a clothing line, Solo By Cube, which features hoodies with built-in-headphones. He also serves as one of the leading founders of the BIG3 league which invites retired NBA players to play against one another in a 3-on-3 basketball league.