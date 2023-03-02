LeBron James teams up with PlayStation for limited-edition PS5 console cover

Photo: Wally Skalij / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023

LeBron James might be out for the next few weeks due to a foot tendon injury, but that doesn’t stop the Lakers living legend from making money moves. Yesterday (March 1), PlayStation announced a new collaboration with the sports icon.

According to Eric Lempel, the company’s SVP and Head of Global Marketing, the brand prides itself on “always [relishing] the chance to collaborate creatively with cultural leaders who redefine what it means to play – and live life – without limits.” To celebrate the launch of the new PlayStation Playmakers program, they released a limited-edition PlayStation 5 console cover complete with a DualSense wireless controller. And the best part? The new product was crafted by none other than the NBA great himself.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)

“These specially-designed PS5 accessories, which feature elements inspired by LeBron and his love for gaming and community, will be available as a limited release in select countries globally. As a PlayStation Playmaker, LeBron co-designed the PS5 console cover and DualSense wireless controller with personal imagery and adages that have been meaningful throughout his journey,” the statement continued. James was happy to share the news. “Had fun with this one, PlayStation!! These words inspire me and my I Promise students, and I hope [to] do the same for gamers all over. Still crazy to think a kid from Akron who grew up playing games is getting to create something like this!” he wrote on his personal Instagram account with a promo video of the new device.

James is on a roll this year. Just last month, he broke the all-time scoring record, previously held by six-time NBA MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. It had been nearly 40 years since that feat was accomplished. It was down to roughly 10 seconds on the clock at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 7 when the 38-year-old billionaire scored the 36th point of the game, marking the 38,388th point of his career. Speaking with Shaquille O’Neal on TNT after the game, the father of three admitted he has no plans on slowing down: “I know I can play a couple more years. The way I’m feeling, the way my body’s been reacting to me throughout this course of the season, I know I can play a couple more years.”

They don’t call him the GOAT for nothing.

