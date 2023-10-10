As 21 Savage’s DJ for the last five years, Marc B has helped make unforgettable moments, but he rarely lives in them. The FYM talent is always looking toward the next show and opportunity. But, on Drake’s “It’s All A Blur Tour,” he was inspired to live in the moment thanks to his mother and Drizzy.

“Only a few people look like me in the world, and my mom is my twin. I have not seen Drake hug anybody all tour. I think he saw her and realized, ‘Either I know your son, or you look just like somebody I know,’” DJ Marc B told REVOLT.

In this installment of “Tour Tales,” 21 Savage’s longtime disc jockey discussed how deejaying for the Atlanta-based rapper and Druski differs, changing his style on the “It’s All A Blur Tour,” and what’s in store for the future. Read the exclusive chat below.

How has your onstage chemistry with 21 Savage evolved over the last few years?

Even before 2019, we’ve gone from having a free-for-all onstage, where all the homies were out there with two or three people on the mic, to it being me and him, nobody else on the stage. Then it went from me deejaying to me learning playback. I am learning Ableton, and Savage wants to perform on live tracks without vocals. Deejaying is cool, but anybody who deejays knows it gets to a point where you max yourself out unless you want to start deejaying behind your back or scratching between your legs. In the new generation, if you have a touring artist and he continues to get bigger, eventually he will get to a point where there won’t be so many live things onstage as far as a DJ. Everybody shifts towards playback, so I’m excited to learn it because if I learn it now for Savage, I know there will probably be other artists I can run into and help them with it, too.

What’s the difference between playback and deejaying?

Playback is more like producing and engineering. It wasn’t too far off with me already knowing how to produce and engineer. It’s like learning a new program. The real reason you’d rather go from playback to DJ is because of redundancy. So, if I’m performing in front of 3,000 people and the DJ messes up or the song scratches, it’s likely to be okay in the situation where it’s a smaller crowd. When you’re in front of 10,000 or 20,000, and the song messes up, you can’t just say, “Well, we’re good. Just plug it back in, and we’ll keep it running.” It’s way more attached to those moments, and you don’t want to have a f**k up, period! I have two computers. There’s a press play option that’ll have it run through the whole set. If one computer goes out, the second computer automatically pops back in. That’s why a lot of people use playback instead of deejaying. All of this is really connected, too. Once you start playback, the lights are connected to the computer from which you’re playing the music. The video is connected to the computer you’re playing the music from. When you press play, the video, lights, and everything is queuing. That’s why it’s more important to use playback.