The “It’s Only Us Tour” has brought the stars out. What was it like meeting Erykah Badu at the Dallas show?

I was drunk, kicking it backstage. That was one of our littest shows ever. Baby was lit, too. We were both drunk. We are back there just chilling. EST Gee was back there just talking to us, telling us how we did a good job. The next thing I knew, I turned around, and she was right there. I didn’t even realize it. EST Gee took my phone like, “You have to take a picture.” Most of the time, I hop out of pictures. It wasn’t expected, so I don’t know if [Baby] expected it. He appreciates the love, but he’s a normal person. He doesn’t get super excited about all that.

Gunshots were let off in the crowd during the Memphis show. What changed after that? What was your reaction?

I think the only thing it really changed was being smarter about these loose doors and stuff like that. It really wasn’t on our security or anything. We really were tight about what we did. Maybe there shouldn’t be that many people around the stage, on the side of the stage. We just reduced all of that to just Baby’s people. There are no extra people on the stage and stuff like that. I really just got behind the speaker. I knew what it was.

You did a small college tour with Jack Harlow. How’d you connect with him?

I’ve been cool with Jack for a long time. Believe it or not, I’m from Indianapolis. He’s from Louisville. It’s pretty close. I’ve known Jack since he really got popping. Around the time he signed [with] DJ Drama, I used to pull up on him and check out his music. When I first started making beats, he called me over there to make some beats for him and stuff like that. Drama and them told me he needed a DJ. I just told them I’d do it whenever I’m not busy with Baby. It was a college tour for a couple of months. He went on tour right after that. And even I told him, “You don’t even need a DJ.” He’s a real entertainer, almost like an actor. He knows how to keep the crowd involved the whole time without anybody. He doesn’t need a dance or anything. He’s going to stand there. He knows how to entertain the crowd even without his music.

That Lil Baby and Friends birthday celebration in December 2022 had huge guests like Drake, 21 Savage, and many others. Did you know all of them were coming out?

They gave me a list of artists right before the show. It was almost 20 artists. I had to find a way to put all these artists inside of his show, and you have to know what songs they’re performing, so I can already be loaded up and ready on top of that. You can’t let the artists get mad about the spot they’re performing in. So even artists were playing games by saying, “Oh, I’m coming,” but they weren’t there. They might be outside, but they’re waiting on somebody else to perform before them because they see the list, and their ego is like that. It really is like that. So, you don’t want it to be on you.