Playboi Carti’s live show has evolved from a pure rage fest with just him and his trusted DJ Blak Boy on stage to cages, strobe lights, guitarists, and an increasingly complex set design. Everything is unorthodox about a Playboi Carti show, including how he reacts when fans run on stage while he’s performing.

“We just took the opportunity to interact with the fans. So, instead of [kicking] them off stage, and getting them beat up and everything, like is standard with most security protocols, it’s an opportunity where Carti was able to say, ‘I want them to see how much I rocked with them.’ I think that was the cool part about it,” DJ Blak Boy told REVOLT.

In this installment of “Tour Tales,” the producer and disc jockey explained what fans can expect from Carti’s upcoming “Antagonist Tour,” how the famed artist tried to help Rico Nasty on his “King Vamp Tour,” and more. Read the exclusive below.

How has Playboi Carti’s live show evolved over the last five years?

We haven’t even reached the peak yet. We’re still going up. We’re not doing the typical DJ with the artist in the middle of the stage. We’ve changed it up so much to the point where it is competing with other top-tier artists that put on great performances in the rap world. He’s gone from just me and him to a whole show with production and people on stage with him. It’s a whole different dynamic. Many people have asked me how I feel about the change from being on the mic as much as I was to where it’s at now, and I’m all about the show’s progression. I’m always telling people that Carti is arguably one of the best performers.

You were seen deejaying in a cage. What did you think about that change?

That was for his birthday party, man. Usually, what we do for his birthday is link up, do a little birthday get-together and stuff like that, or celebrate on tour. But that was dope, and it created a different type of atmosphere. I thought it was dope. We brought the cage out in a few places, like at E11EVEN when we were in Miami and did the performance down there [on July 21]. I liked it because nobody could request anything.

Did anybody try to climb the cage?

We had to tell people to get off a few times, bro. If too many people get on this thing, it will collapse. They had to get off. I had to tell them, “Do you all want to see me get hurt?” (laughs).