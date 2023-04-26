Today (April 26), Rico Nasty drops off a new single titled “Turn It Up.” Produced by 100 secs, the booming cut contains the DMV talent’s signature self-assertive raps and a message for her detractors.

“I just put the cash in a stash, why you lookin’ on my page and you ain’t even wash ya a**? I got a check, now I don’t know how to act, in my new crib playin’ with my son in the grass, pop designer tags, lookin’ sad, in the house mad, b**ch, go and get a bag…”

“Turn It Up” boasts a matching visual that comes courtesy of Isaac Garcia and stars the “Smack A B**ch” rapper as a conspicuous housekeeper. Viewers can catch her enjoying a bubble bath and creating chaos in an old couple’s residence.

Press play on “Turn It Up.” In related news, Rico Nasty is in the midst of her “Monster Energy Outbreak Tour” that sees Omerettà The Great and CLIP as supporting acts. You can also check out what’s left on that schedule below.

“Monster Energy Outbreak Tour” dates:

April 26: Atlanta, GA — Center Stage

April 28: New Orleans, LA — Republic NOLA

April 29: Houston, TX — Bronze Peacock at House of Blues

April 30: Dallas, TX — The Studio at the Factory

May 2: Phoenix, AZ — Crescent Ballroom

May 3: Las Vegas, NV — 24 Oxford

May 7: San Diego, CA — SOMA

May 8: Los Angeles, CA — El Rey Theatre

May 11: Oakland, CA — The New Parish

May 12: San Francisco, CA — Great American Music Hall

May 14: Santa Cruz, CA — The Catalyst – Atrium

May 16: Seattle, WA — Neumos

May 17: Portland, OR — Hawthorne Theatre

May 19: Salt Lake City, — UT Soundwell

May 21: Denver, CO — Bluebird Theater

May 23: Saint Paul, MN — Amsterdam Bar & Hall

May 24: Chicago, IL — Avondale Music Hall

May 26: Detroit, MI — El Club