Today (April 26), Rico Nasty drops off a new single titled “Turn It Up.” Produced by 100 secs, the booming cut contains the DMV talent’s signature self-assertive raps and a message for her detractors.
“I just put the cash in a stash, why you lookin’ on my page and you ain’t even wash ya a**? I got a check, now I don’t know how to act, in my new crib playin’ with my son in the grass, pop designer tags, lookin’ sad, in the house mad, b**ch, go and get a bag…”
“Turn It Up” boasts a matching visual that comes courtesy of Isaac Garcia and stars the “Smack A B**ch” rapper as a conspicuous housekeeper. Viewers can catch her enjoying a bubble bath and creating chaos in an old couple’s residence.
Press play on “Turn It Up.” In related news, Rico Nasty is in the midst of her “Monster Energy Outbreak Tour” that sees Omerettà The Great and CLIP as supporting acts. You can also check out what’s left on that schedule below.
“Monster Energy Outbreak Tour” dates:
April 26: Atlanta, GA — Center Stage
April 28: New Orleans, LA — Republic NOLA
April 29: Houston, TX — Bronze Peacock at House of Blues
April 30: Dallas, TX — The Studio at the Factory
May 2: Phoenix, AZ — Crescent Ballroom
May 3: Las Vegas, NV — 24 Oxford
May 7: San Diego, CA — SOMA
May 8: Los Angeles, CA — El Rey Theatre
May 11: Oakland, CA — The New Parish
May 12: San Francisco, CA — Great American Music Hall
May 14: Santa Cruz, CA — The Catalyst – Atrium
May 16: Seattle, WA — Neumos
May 17: Portland, OR — Hawthorne Theatre
May 19: Salt Lake City, — UT Soundwell
May 21: Denver, CO — Bluebird Theater
May 23: Saint Paul, MN — Amsterdam Bar & Hall
May 24: Chicago, IL — Avondale Music Hall
May 26: Detroit, MI — El Club
