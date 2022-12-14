Back in July, Rico Nasty unleashed her latest project, Las Ruinas, a 17-song album that saw assists from Bktherula, Teezo Touchdown, Bibi Bourelly, Marshmello, and more. Today (Dec. 14), the DMV-bred talent returned with a follow-up track titled “Freak.” The accompanying music video is directed by Spudds Mckenzie and sees Rico rounding up her troops for a party in a garage. On the track, the “Smack A B**ch” rapper puts her own twist on a sample of Missy Elliott’s “Get Ur Freak On”:

“I freak ’em then I leave ’em, he said he love me, I don’t know if I believe him/ I don’t know what he been on, that feeling been gone/ Married to the money, that b**ch my fiancée/ I been up, I been smoking ganja all day, bad b**ch, yeah, I could’ve been a model, you a h**, yeah, your mom should’ve swallowed (Be quiet)/ Shut your f**kin’ mouth, water on my neck and wrist, you wish this was a f**kin’ drought”

“The way this s**t almost got shut down like five times,” she wrote on Instagram about the “Freak” music video shoot. “Shoutout to all my DMV bad b**ches that pulled up in the cold!”

Las Ruinas followed Rico’s 2020 Nightmare Vacation album, a 16-song offering with appearances from Gucci Mane, Don Toliver, Aminé, Trippie Redd, ppcocaine, Sukihana, and Rubi Rose. Nightmare Vacation went on to top Billboard’s Heatseekers chart. Outside of her own releases, she can be heard featured on recent tracks like “Scary” by Megan Thee Stallion, “Ain’t No Way” by Denzel Curry, and more.

Be sure to press play on Rico Nasty’s brand new “Freak” music video down below.