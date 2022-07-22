Rico Nasty is certainly one of the few artists who can true artists who can hold a high spot on the bill at any given festival and turn the crowd up easily. With only five years (and counting) in the game right now, the D.C. artist is truly one of a kind and she is only going to become a more powerful force in due time. Black women in the rap scene these days have really been applying some pressure in their own respective ways — and Rico will always make sure she’s felt with every release. Today (July 22), the “Check Me Out” rapper gifts us with her sophomore album Las Ruinas and fans probably feel like it’s their birthday with this early offering.

All y’all getting riled up to fight baby this mixtape gone make u cry — TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) July 21, 2022

It’s been about a year and a half since Rico Nasty’s debut album, that being 2020’s Nightmare Vacation. That effort checked in with 16 songs and features from Don Toliver, Gucci Mane, Amine, Trippie Redd, Ppcocaine, Sukihana, and Rubi Rose. Over the last 18 months, Rico has shared music that are both connected and free from her new body of work and the fans digested it the way Rico loved. Also, taking into consideration that the 27-year-old is said to be more vulnerable this time around, Las Ruinas came at a great time for those who needed it.

This vulnerability has always been a part of Rico Nasty’s music; even at her nastiest and most debauched, the attitude is often a front put on to obscure some very real feelings. Las Ruinas finds herself engaging with that side of herself more often: when that tough-as-nails exterior gives way to a sweeter, softer core without losing any of what makes Rico Nasty’s music so special.

Check it out now!