In a since-deleted Instagram post, Rico Nasty revealed that she was finished working on her next project, which — instead of the long-awaited Rx — would be titled La Ruinas. Following the presumed lead single “Vaderz” alongside BKTHERULA, this week sees the DMV talent unveiling another genre-bending cut titled “Intrusive,” a Ben10k and Danes Blood-produced effort that sees her rapping about her rockstar lifestyle, copycats, and more:

“I am nonchalant to the bullshit, yes, all my thoughts are intrusive, so don’t make me do it, heads roll, bodies rock, getting right, new body from the body shop, came back to kill you, get your body chopped, we took some shrooms and went out to a party, had to calm the trip so I took a bit of Molly … skinny bitch, no butt, I’m only here to smoke more blunts!”

The accompanying clip for “Intrusive” begins with a “thank you” message of sorts to Rico Nasty‘s team (including the cameraman Marco Alexander) before revealing that it cost nothing to make. Things then switch to the Sugar Trap artist getting dolled up in a dressing room before escaping down the street with said team in tow. The rest of the clip sees her following signs to “Black Punk,” catching vibes in a quick market, and more — all while different messages of varying types pop up on-screen.

It’s been a couple of years since Rico Nasty unveiled her debut LP Nightmare Vacation, a 16-song offering with additional appearances from Gucci Mane, Don Toliver, Aminé, Trippie Redd, ppcocaine, Sukihana, and Rubi Rose. In addition to receiving critical acclaim, the album also topped Billboard’s Heatseekers chart and became Spotify’s second most streamed debut in the United States at that time.

Press play on Rico Nasty‘s “Intrusive” video below. Hopefully, we’ll be hearing more about La Ruinas sooner than later.