Just before May arrived, Kehlani unveiled their third studio LP Blue Water Road, which contained 13 songs and additional appearances from Syd, Blxst, Justin Bieber, Jessie Reyez, Ambré, and Thundercat. The project also saw a top 20 placement on the Billboard 200 following its first week of release.

Just yesterday (May 16), Kehlani took to social media to officially announce their tour in promotion of the album. Dubbed the “Blue Water Road Trip,” said tour will see the singer touching down in both North America and Europe (including the UK), with dates that span across much of the second half of 2022. In addition, they’ll be joined by Rico Nasty and Destin Conrad throughout.

Shortly after the release of Blue Water Road, Kehlani opened up about their feelings on the album, specifically in regards to its reception given both the change in content and how it reflects their life now:

“i was nervous for all the shifts going into this album. damn no obvious sex songs? nothing extremely toxic? my life is perfectly peaceful, arguably less interesting than usual? i don’t sing about MENZ no more? no more performing for an arguably large part of my typical audience? BUT… this album did exactly what i wanted it to do. my best critical acclaim, compliments on my risk taking.. my growth.. my peace. i didn’t play by any of THE rules this time.”

Check out Kehlani‘s full tour schedule below. Information on tickets can be found here.

“Blue Water Road Trip Tour” dates:

July 30: Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

Aug. 1: Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater

Aug. 3: Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Aug. 5: Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 7: Washington, DC – The Anthem

Aug. 9: New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Aug. 12: Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

Aug. 13: Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Aug. 15: Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage @ The Mann Center

Aug. 16: Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center

Aug. 17: Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Aug. 19: Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Aug. 22: Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

Aug. 24: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Aug. 26: Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Aug. 28: Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Aug. 30: Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Sept. 1: Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

Sept. 3: Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Sept. 6: Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Sept. 9: Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Sept. 10: Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Sept. 14: Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Sept. 15: San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Sept. 17: Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds @ Moda Center

Sept. 18: Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Sept. 21: Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

Sept. 30: Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Oct. 21: Honolulu, HI – Waikiki Shell

Nov. 17: Copenhagen, Denmark – Grey Hall

Nov. 18: Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet

Nov. 21: Oberhausen, Germany – Turbinhalle

Nov. 22: Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom

Nov. 24: Zurich, Switzerland – Komplex 457

Nov. 26: Vienna, Austria – Gasometer

Nov. 27: Munich, Germany – Zenith

Nov. 29: Milan, Italy – Fabrique

Nov. 30: Paris, France – Salle Pleyel

Dec. 3: Tilburg, Netherlands – O13

Dec. 4: London, UK – Brixton Academy

Dec. 7: Dublin, Ireland – Olympia

Dec. 9: Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

Dec. 10: Birmingham, UK – Academy

Dec. 12: Manchester, UK – Victoria Warehouse