Just before May arrived, Kehlani unveiled their third studio LP Blue Water Road, which contained 13 songs and additional appearances from Syd, Blxst, Justin Bieber, Jessie Reyez, Ambré, and Thundercat. The project also saw a top 20 placement on the Billboard 200 following its first week of release.
Just yesterday (May 16), Kehlani took to social media to officially announce their tour in promotion of the album. Dubbed the “Blue Water Road Trip,” said tour will see the singer touching down in both North America and Europe (including the UK), with dates that span across much of the second half of 2022. In addition, they’ll be joined by Rico Nasty and Destin Conrad throughout.
Shortly after the release of Blue Water Road, Kehlani opened up about their feelings on the album, specifically in regards to its reception given both the change in content and how it reflects their life now:
“i was nervous for all the shifts going into this album. damn no obvious sex songs? nothing extremely toxic? my life is perfectly peaceful, arguably less interesting than usual? i don’t sing about MENZ no more? no more performing for an arguably large part of my typical audience? BUT… this album did exactly what i wanted it to do. my best critical acclaim, compliments on my risk taking.. my growth.. my peace. i didn’t play by any of THE rules this time.”
Check out Kehlani‘s full tour schedule below. Information on tickets can be found here.
“Blue Water Road Trip Tour” dates:
July 30: Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
Aug. 1: Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater
Aug. 3: Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Aug. 5: Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 7: Washington, DC – The Anthem
Aug. 9: New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Aug. 12: Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion
Aug. 13: Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Aug. 15: Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage @ The Mann Center
Aug. 16: Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center
Aug. 17: Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Aug. 19: Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
Aug. 22: Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
Aug. 24: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Aug. 26: Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Aug. 28: Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Aug. 30: Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
Sept. 1: Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
Sept. 3: Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
Sept. 6: Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Sept. 9: Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Sept. 10: Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
Sept. 14: Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
Sept. 15: San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Sept. 17: Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds @ Moda Center
Sept. 18: Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
Sept. 21: Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum
Sept. 30: Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Oct. 21: Honolulu, HI – Waikiki Shell
Nov. 17: Copenhagen, Denmark – Grey Hall
Nov. 18: Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet
Nov. 21: Oberhausen, Germany – Turbinhalle
Nov. 22: Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom
Nov. 24: Zurich, Switzerland – Komplex 457
Nov. 26: Vienna, Austria – Gasometer
Nov. 27: Munich, Germany – Zenith
Nov. 29: Milan, Italy – Fabrique
Nov. 30: Paris, France – Salle Pleyel
Dec. 3: Tilburg, Netherlands – O13
Dec. 4: London, UK – Brixton Academy
Dec. 7: Dublin, Ireland – Olympia
Dec. 9: Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy
Dec. 10: Birmingham, UK – Academy
Dec. 12: Manchester, UK – Victoria Warehouse