Back in 2020, Rico Nasty blessed the world with her official debut LP Nightmare Vacation, which contained 16 songs and contributions from Gucci Mane, Don Toliver, Aminé, Trippie Redd, ppcocaine, Rubi Rose, and Sukihana. In addition to receiving critical acclaim, the project also topped Billboard’s Heatseekers Albums chart shortly after its release. Since then, the DMV star has delivered an EP of unreleased cuts (Ricos Archives) and loose drops like “Buss,” “Magic (Remix)” with MADAM3EMPRESS and Barkaa, and “Money” with Flo Milli. Outside of her own work, Rico has also been featured on notable songs like Mahalia’s “Jealous,” Jasiah’s “In N Out,” Juicy J’s “TAKE IT,” NLE Choppa’s “Speed It Up,” IDK’s “Keto,” Duke Deuce’s “Falling Off,” and Denzel Curry’s “Ain’t No Way.”

Today (April 20), Rico Nasty returns with a new single titled “Vaderz,” which sees an assist from Atlanta star Bktherula and features production from Ben10k, Danes Blood, and Dirty Dave. The track sees the two artists flexing their wealth and superiority over the competition throughout:

“She got a fan page of me, she a stan, makeup and hair, I spend thousands on glam, I do what I want ’cause I know who I am, that bitch a carbon copy, she a scam, give a fuck ’bout that bitch, rub off on that bitch, I might go on Twitch and teach ’em how to eat, she got that man twitchin’ for a bitch, but it couldn’t be me ’cause I’m playin’ shit, two freak hoes in the mansion, dodgin’ that nigga, no Rams shit, hot as Hell’s Kitchen, no Ramsay, the shit that you doing, my parents did…”

Press play on the trippy, colorful visual for Rico Nasty and Bktherula’s “Vaderz,” which sees additional direction from Marco Alexander. Hopefully, the long-awaited project Rx lies somewhere just over the horizon.