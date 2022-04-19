Kehlani has responded to Superfly actor Kaalan “KR” Walker being found guilty of rape. The former actor and rapper was found guilty of raping six girls, with three of them being 16-year-old aspiring models. He was also found guilty of sexually assaulting another and was acquitted of two charges of forcible rape. The actor faced accusations from over 30 women.

Kehlani has been an outspoken champion for the victims in this case. The singer issued a statement in 2021 stating that she knew some of his victims personally. “I am standing with the victims of a serial RAPIST who I know personally to be aggressive, dangerous and twisted,” she said. The two reportedly dated for a period of time.

The singer took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the verdict. “I did not forget who tore down victims of sexual assualt when this came out,” she said. “I did not forget what bloggers and blogs and platforms felt like they had to play neutral and give a rapist a platform for the sake of clicks of views when this came out. I hope all of ya’ll beat your own fucking ass and eat your own words. This man is going to jail for the rest of his life, guilty as hell.”

Walker was in the 2017 film Kings alongside Halle Berry. The actor continued his hot-streak with the 2018 film Superfly. The 27-year-old is also a rapper.

Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Wallace told jurors that Walker repeatedly promised introductions to celebrities like Drake. Victims claimed that the actor’s promises filled them with “hopes and dreams” of becoming celebrities. His rising profile and verified status on social media platforms provided a veil of legitimacy that he manipulated and used to sexually assualt his victims.

Wallace shared some statements from a victim during her closing testimony. “He talked about Drake, taking her to a Drake party,” she said. “What does he tell her? ‘Well, you know what? If you want to do all of these things, if you want to be at parties with Drake, if you want to be a Victoria’s Secret model, you know what we have to do? We have to film a sex tape. He’s a 22-year-old man telling a 16-year-old girl, ‘We have to film a sex tape.’”

In 2013, Walker contacted a girl online and offered $5,000 for a music video appearance. When she showed up, Walker raped her. The victim testified that she never expected to lose her virginity in that way. Another woman was raped in a parking lot outside of a Tyga show. She was unaware of her assailant’s identity until a rape exam matched the DNA to Walker.

Walker is due back in court on May 27 and faces a maximum-sentence of 100 years to life in prison.