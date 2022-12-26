It appears as if Playboi Carti is preparing his fans for some new music. On Saturday (Dec. 24), the Atlanta star reactivated his Instagram account and posted an image of what looks like official artwork for a forthcoming release. Then, on Christmas (Dec. 25), he dropped off a couple of short tweets that helped to add fuel to the flames:

“Hello, Twitter… love all my supporters… it’s time.”

It’s been two years since Carti liberated his sophomore studio LP, Whole Lotta Red, a 24-track offering with additional features from Kanye West, Kid Cudi and Future. The project was met with both critical and commercial success, landing the rapper his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 100,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Since then, Carti contributed to songs like Young Nudy’s “P**sy Pamper (Remix),” Trippie Redd’s “Miss The Rage,” Pi’erre Bourne’s “Switching Lanes,” Lil 1 DTE’s “Homixide,” ABRA’s “Unlock It” and V1LL14N’s “DON’T TALK TO ME.”

In a past interview with XXL, Carti revealed that his next official body of work could be titled Music “because that’s all it is at this point.” He also explained what fans can expect from the forthcoming effort:

“Love. Sex. Drugs. Changes in my life. I’ve been rapping about going to rehab. I want to go to rehab because I think I’m bipolar. I want everybody to feel free. I want this album to make everyone feel free. I hope this album brings peace to the world, honestly. I’m in love with what I’m doing. Like I told you, you can’t put a genre alternative [on me]. My little brother told me that all the time.”

Check out Playboi Carti‘s aforementioned posts below. Hopefully, he’ll let go of a single or two before the year comes to an end.

Hello Twitter — . (@playboicarti) December 25, 2022