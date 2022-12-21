Snoop Dogg might have a real chance of being the new CEO of Twitter. Yesterday (Dec. 20), the social media platform’s current boss, Elon Musk, said he’s stepping down as soon as he finds a replacement. He confirmed his decision in a tweet.

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job,” Musk emphatically tweeted.

Although the Tesla boss said he’s stepping down from the CEO position, he made no indication of selling the company. He said that he’ll continue working there, but in a different role.

“After that, I will just run the software and servers teams,” said Musk, who purchased the platform in October for a whopping $44 billion.

This news came after the results from a poll Musk took earlier in the week, where he asked millions of Twitter users to vote on whether or not he should remain in charge. More than 57 percent of the voters want Musk out, and just a little over 42 percent want him to stay the boss.

Since taking over Twitter, the SpaceX rocket scientist faced a ton of backlash for his decision-making within the company. As soon as he took ownership on Oct. 27, he fired its top executives. Since then, he fired more people in high positions.

According to The Information, when he took over, Twitter had roughly 7,500 employees. During his leadership, the company has lost about 70 percent of its workers through layoffs, firings and resignations.

On top of that, last week, he temporarily suspended the accounts of several notable journalists after accusing them of revealing his personal information, including his real-time location, and he, most recently, implemented a new policy that bans the promotion of rival social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

When Snoop heard the news that Musk is considering stepping down, he put up a poll of his own, where he asked his millions of followers if he should run Twitter, and the results were in the Doggfather’s favor. According to his poll, 81 percent of voters liked the idea of Snoop being in charge, and less than 20 percent of the voters opposed. Will Snoop fill the position? Only time will tell.