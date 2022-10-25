As REVOLT previously reported, the 2022 REVOLT Summit x AT&T was held in Atlanta on Sept. 24 and 25. The panels featured a superstar lineup of Black celebrities, athletes, financial experts, and moguls that gave a wealth of advice and insight to attendees.

“Assets Over Liabilities Live” was presented by the hosts of the “Earn Your Leisure” podcast. Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings sat down with legendary rapper and business magnate Master P, who imparted great financial and career advice to the audience.

While speaking about his come-up as a businessman, Master P made note of Elon Musk, who with a net worth of $241 billion is currently the richest person in the world.

“Let me go take [a business] public, and make some real money,” he said. “Because that’s how Elon Musk was able to make all of these cars – he was in the struggle like anybody else. So think about it – we believed in Tesla and were like, ‘This is gonna blow up, let me put some money into it.’ Why can’t we do that? But we have to change the narrative, start believing in each other, and trust the process, and let us grow these brands.”

“At the end of the day, we’re a community. The more we make, the more we give. That’s our motto. These companies have been building these big brands, and it’s not going back to our community or culture. That’s why we are destroying our communities and our cultures — because we are scared and desperate. We don’t know what to do.”

The “Make ‘Em Say Uhh” rapper made the point that the belief others had in Tesla is what catapulted it to the valuation it has today. “We have to play chess and stop playing checkers,” he concluded.

When it comes to business, there are few better people to learn from than Master P. He is the founder and CEO of the legendary No Limit Records, which grossed $110 million in revenue in 1998 alone. The multi-hyphenate also owns a sports agency and beverage line, and is a prolific real estate investor with ownership of over 100 properties across the United States, and even had a stint as an NBA player, to name a few accomplishments.

The “Earn Your Leisure” podcast was created by longtime friends Bilal, who is a financial advisor, and Millings, an educator. In August, the dynamic duo launched the inaugural Invest Fest at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The experience fused the realms of investment, entrepreneurship, pop culture, and entertainment. It also featured a vendor marketplace for small businesses as well as a live podcast stage with interviews from tycoons like Steve Harvey, Tyler Perry, and more.