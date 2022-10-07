Percy “Master P” Miller has announced a new children’s book that is inspired by a young shooting survivor. Earlier this week, the hip hop legend hosted an event alongside Malakai Roberts, who was left blind and unable to taste or smell after bullets entered his home in Lexington, KY. The book, titled “Adventures with Malakai: Teamwork Makes the Dream Work,” is said to be part of a series that will help other kids overcome their own obstacles in life.

“This book is going to be special because Malakai is special,” said Master P during the aforementioned unveiling. “I mean, this kid has never given up with all the adversity he went through, so this book is gonna be special. And it’s all about kids, so we’re gonna be able to teach kids and help Malakai keep his adventures going.”

He continued: “It’s going to be incredible for the kids. We want kids to know how to overcome adversity, and by him losing his eyesight with the tragedy that he’s been through, it’s going to be incredible to write a book with Malakai.”

In addition to Master P himself, Adventures with Malakai is being published in conjunction with the cereal brand Snoop Loopz, a joint venture between the No Limit mogul and longtime collaborator Snoop Dogg. Roberts and other children in attendance were able to take part in a taste test for the new product.

Roberts was only 5 when a drive-by shooting took place outside of his residence, leaving his mother Cacy with a gunshot wound. One of the bullets fired hit him in the head, missing his brain by two centimeters. Since then, Roberts — now 7 — has been working with Louisville community activist Christopher 2X through his Future Healers program, helping others who have had their lives affected by gun violence. You can check out a recap and Master P and Malakai Robert’s book event below.