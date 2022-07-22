Master P appeared on “CBS Mornings” on Friday (July 22) for his first interview since tragically losing his daughter, Tytyana Miller. He told Gayle King, “It’s hard. Coming from poverty, you would think that you would outlive your kids and that was the mission.” The hip hop mogul continued, “I feel like going to my daughter’s funeral, I went to my own funeral.”

The No Limit Records head honcho shares seven children with his ex-wife, Sonya C, and two from a previous relationship. Master P revealed that one of his other daughters broke the news to him. He described the moment as the “worst call that a parent can get.” Master P added, “My sympathy go out to everybody that lost a child. I said, ‘I’m gonna turn my pain into passion and I’m gonna turn it into a purpose because I can’t get my daughter back.’ I love her and think about her every day, and it took me and my family to go through something that I just can’t stop thinking about, but I realize that I have to get out here and help and save other kids.”

Tytyana passed away in May at the age of 29. Her cause of death wasn’t revealed, but Master P wrote “mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue” in the announcement. King asked the entertainer if he felt like Tytyana was “getting better” after she expressed wanting help from him and her brother, Romeo Miller, on “Growing Up Hip Hop.” He replied, “She was getting better,” adding that she completed rehab and was gearing up to release a book.

Master P recalled supporting his daughter throughout her struggle with addiction for nine years. “I feel like I could have done more. But you never know. My daughter had a lot of life left in her. She was a happy woman that knew that tomorrow she could do something better.” He’s using his family’s tragedy as an opportunity to help others. Master P explained, “When I got that phone call I realized my daughter is never coming back, and that’s the heartbreaking thing about this. And that’s why I said, ‘Let me team up with NAMI, let me team up with ARJ Cares.’ I want to help people that look like us. We want to bring awareness to this. I’m going to get out here and save millions.”