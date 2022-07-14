This week, hosts Big Bank, DJ Scream and Baby Jade sat down with rapper and record producer Pastor Troy for the “Big Facts” podcast. The veteran emcee stopped by to discuss several topics, including his rise to fame, infamous feuds with Master P and other stars, legacy, and much more.

The Atlanta legend released his debut album We Ready I Declare War in 1999. Pastor Troy lyrically attacked New Orleans native Master P and No Limit Records on his now-infamous “No Mo Play in G.A.” track from the project. “Since everybody think they soldiers, then what’s up? We’ll go to war,” he spit at the time. The record did precisely what the emcee intended, garnering him the buzz he needed to generate a growing fanbase.

Troy recalled that time period and gave insight behind his decision to call out the “No Limit Soldiers” emcee, of all people. “For one, P was at the top. He was the biggest one, so ain’t no time to be fucking with them little niggas around the corner. I need to be talking to somebody that can change the situation. So, we went at the big dawg,” the 44-year-old explained.

The “Vica Versa” rapper admitted he never expected the song to have the effect it ultimately did. The track gave Troy the proper introduction he needed to secure a position in the rap business. It had its impact on Master P as well. The “Make ‘Em Say Ugh” rapper had been dominating the rap scene, specifically, Atlanta. However, following the release of “No Mo Play in G.A.,” it appeared that fans switched sides.

Pastor Troy later recalled an incident in which he claimed Master P contacted the organizers of a musical event, Birthday Bash, and offered to perform for free if they agreed to take Troy off as the show’s headliner. “But he ain’t know how the streets had flipped,” Troy shared. “So bro, when he got over there on Lakewood, man, it wasn’t good for him. ATL had already switched sides.” He later applauded fellow hometown duo Goodie Mob, who, upon hearing he was removed from the roster, invited him to perform with them on stage. “We hit that stage. That shit was viral before viral,” he said of the event.

Although Pastor Troy exchanged words with the “Bout It, Bout It” emcee in the aftermath, the situation never escalated past that and has since been water under the bridge for the veteran artist. He also revealed that since their brief quarrel, he hasn’t run into Master P. “I still ain’t ran into him yet. Big Court has been trying to set something for us to chop it up — we doing the No Limit, stuff like that. But I ain’t got no problem with P. I done had a whole career out this shit. Twenty-three years later, I ain’t trippin ’bout shit,” he said. “Ain’t nothing to trip about. It’s all good,” he added before shouting out the music mogul.

Troy later touched on his relationships in the industry and how he felt many artists did not reciprocate the support he’s showed over the years. Though he said it no longer bothers him, he admitted, “I did too much in the beginning of this shit. I rapped with everybody around this motherfucker that needed me but when it was time to switch the shit around, nigga wasn’t getting that same love back. I’m on everybody’s first album.” He added, “Hell yeah, I didn’t like it — I don’t like it, but it’s all good. Everybody do what they do.”

That remark led DJ Scream to bring up the rapper’s longtime collaborator, Lil Jon. Scream noted, “Everybody knows you have massive records with Lil Jon. There were Lil Jon [songs] featuring Pastor Troy, but there never were Pastor Troy [songs] featuring Lil Jon.” While the star appeared to have since moved on from the matter, he expressed disappointment that the legendary producer never shot a visual for the 2002 smash hit “Throw It Up,” which features Troy as well as The East Side Boyz.

Troy also spoke on his transition from a major record label to going independent — a feat successfully conquered by only a few — and how rapper Nelly influenced his decision. “Nelly had just sold 10 million, had just made Universal about $90 million. I was up at Universal when they gave him the little party for going diamond. They gave him a check for $5 million,” he claimed. “I said the only way I’ma be able to get some money like that, I got to go independent and come back as a label.”

Throughout his music career, Troy has been known to ruffle the feathers of more than a few emcees. This week’s discussion proved to be equally controversial when the “Murda Man” rapper seemingly suggested that Young Jeezy stole his popular ad-lib, “Yeahhh.” Pastor Troy encouraged listeners to listen to his 2002 single “Are We Cuttin’” featuring Timbaland, Ms. Jade, and CJ. “Listen to that shit. That shit so clear and for Shawty Red to come back and say, ‘I taught this nigga how to do this off this,’” he went on. “Yeah, it’s gon’ be a while before we do that song,” he said of the chance the two could collaborate in the future.

Pastor Troy also elaborated on being left out of conversations surrounding the greatest artists from Atlanta. “You know what? A lot of niggas scream, ‘Atlanta, Atlanta, Atlanta.’ I was focused on the state … Georgia. Atlanta [is] one city. All these cities around this motherfucker, we get all that in. That’s who in my gang,” he explained. “So, if Atlanta just says, ‘Fuck Pastor Troy. We never want to see him again,’ I got somewhere to go,” he quipped. “We went across the whole state. I got Augusta, Savannah, Rome, Georgia, shit … Albany. It’s a bunch of niggas. It’s a lot of clubs. It’s a bunch of money out there, man.”

With over two decades in the business, there’s still something Troy hasn’t accomplished but would like to — going gold: “I ain’t never been gold, and I just see these niggas putting up plaques every day. Platinum this, platinum that.” However, he did admit he got a plaque thanks to his contributions to “Throw it Up.” “I ain’t tripping, man, but I would like to see it,” he added.

These days, the rapper has shifted his focus to his film studio, “Lit Street TV,” a platform that showcases the work of independent artists. The emcee said the new venture could be best compared to the vintage music video station, The Box. “We gon’ get some programming going on in there and shit like that,” he shared. “Just being independent, trying to be great.”

Like always, if you liked what you heard, be sure to stay tuned every week for new episodes of “Big Facts.” Also, don’t forget to watch Pastor Troy’s episode here.