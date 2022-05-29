By Terzel Ron
  /  05.29.2022

Condolences are in order for Master P’s family, who are mourning the untimely death of their daughter Tytyana Miller. While no cause of death has been determined, it appears that Master P hinted that substance abuse or mental illness was the culprit. The music and business mogul shared a heartfelt message on Instagram.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” he wrote. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel.”

 

Tytyana’s brother Romeo also took to Instagram to express his grief towards the loss of his sister.

 

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana,” he wrote. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short,” he continued. “The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace. God Bless. -RM” 😞🤍🕊

Tytyana candidly opened up about her battle with drug addiction on “Growing Up Hip-Hop” in 2016. She also revealed on the show that her mother Sonya Miller had her own battles with addiction.

Tytyana starred in the film A Mother’s Choice in 2017.

