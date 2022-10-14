Following a successful Invest Fest with more than 14,000 attendees in Atlanta, Georgia, “Earn Your Leisure,” and TV host and comedian Steve Harvey announced that they are bringing the event to London, England on Sunday, Oct. 30 to Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

Invest Fest, known as one of the biggest financial literacy festivals in the world, is an event founded by Rashad Bilal, Troy Millings, Matthew Garland, and Michael MacDonald with a mission to revolutionize the way Black people secure wealth through a series of dynamic and inspiring conversations facilitated by financially empowered educators and influencers.

In a promo video posted on Instagram, Harvey announced that the speakers at the event will include “Earn Your Leisure” podcast hosts Bilal and Millings, Terrence J, 19 Keys, Wall Street Trapper, Ian Dunlap, Patricia Bright, Matthew Garland and more.

Invest Fest London will include topics that will educate Black people on investing in stocks, cryptocurrency, and real estate, along with advice on how to market your business, maximize federal funding programs, and wealth-building. Additionally, attendees will gain greater understanding of estate planning, taxes, and the importance of securing adequate life, and property and business insurance. “What we are embarking on is a financial revolution. The mission is to provide tangible and digestible financial information to the overlooked, underserved, and underrepresented on a global scale,” Millings said in a press release.

“Earn Your Leisure” was originally just a podcast, but it has expanded into media platform that offers established and emerging content creators from the world of business, finance and entrepreneurship the opportunity to reach larger audiences and more sponsorship funds. “Earn Your Leisure” has over 2 million followers on its social media accounts and 900,000 subscribers on Youtube.