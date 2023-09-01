On Thursday (Aug. 31), it was announced that Playboi Carti‘s highly anticipated “Antagonist Tour” was delayed. Originally slated to kick off in September, the international excursion is now beginning in November with the North American dates happening in 2024. Opium Collective members Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang are still confirmed as supporting acts.

The upcoming run will be Playboi’s latest since 2021’s “King Vamp Tour,” which took place in support of the Atlanta star’s sophomore LP, Whole Lotta Red. That project, which consisted of 24 songs and assists from Kanye West, Kid Cudi, and Future, landed at the top of the Billboard 200 and earned the AWGE-affiliated talent a gold certification.

In 2022, Carson liberated his latest drop, X, along with an Xtended version of the release that made landfall months later. Meanwhile, Destroy Lonely blessed the masses with his debut, If Looks Could Kill, back in May, along with a short film inspired by the horror classic I Know What You Did Last Summer. Check out the updated schedule for the “Antagonist Tour” below.

“Antagonist Tour” — Europe (2023)

Nov. 19: Dublin, IE — 3Arena

Nov. 21: Manchester, UK — AO Arena

Nov. 22: London, UK — The O2

Nov. 24: Brussels, BE — Forest National

Nov. 25: Amsterdam, NL — Ziggo Dome

Nov. 27: Milan, IT — Mediolanum Forum

Nov. 29: Cologne, DE — Lanxess Arena

Nov. 30: Berlin, DE — Mercedes-Benz Arena

Dec. 2: Paris, FR — AccorHotels Arena

Dec. 4: Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena

“Antagonist Tour” — North America (2024)

Jan. 14: Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center

Jan. 15: Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Jan. 17: Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

Jan. 18: Austin, TX — Moody Center

Jan. 19: Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Jan. 23: Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

Jan. 24: Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena

Jan. 25: Orlando, FL — Amway Center

Jan. 27: Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Jan. 28: Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Jan. 29: Raleigh, NC — PNC Arena

Jan. 31: New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Feb. 1: Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena

Feb. 2: Boston, MA — TD Garden

Feb. 4: Cleveland, OH — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Feb. 6: Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center

Feb. 7: Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena

Feb. 8: Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Feb. 12: Chicago, IL — United Center

Feb. 13: Minneapolis, MN — Target Center

Feb. 14: Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center

Feb. 17: Las Vegas, NV — MGM Grand Garden Arena

Feb. 18: Glendale, AZ — Desert Diamond Arena

Feb. 21: Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena

Feb. 22: San Diego, CA — Pechanga Arena

Feb. 24: San Francisco, CA — Chase Center

Feb. 25: Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

Feb. 28: Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Feb. 29: Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum

TBD: Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center

TBD: Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse