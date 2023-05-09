Photo: Cover art for Destroy Lonely’s ‘If Looks Could Kill’ album
By Jon Powell
  /  05.09.2023

On Friday (May 5), Destroy Lonely unveiled his debut LP, If Looks Could Kill, a 26-song effort with a single assist from frequent collaborator Ken Carson. Carter Bryson, Ssor.t, Clayco, Velveteen, Y3RIP, TM88, Cxdy!, xdkole, bryceuknwn, Zodiac, AM, and many more contributed to the album’s genre-bending production.

One of the bigger standouts from If Looks Could Kill is its booming title track, which provides a perfect entry point for those not familiar with the Atlanta talent’s unique style.

“Baby, I’m the fashion demon, ridin’ down Candler Road and I’m speedin’, I got hella h**s tryna f**k me and my bros, I got hella shows lined up, I’m on the road, I get hella green, yeah, I get hella ‘chos, these n**gas green as f**k, I’m ’bout to get over, no, b**ch, I’m not greenin’ out, you can nug it over, I just like to ball hard, ball like Dellavedova, don’t shop at Dover’s, don’t shop at Neiman’s, don’t commit treason, everything I do is for a reason, everything I do is so strategic…”

In addition to the project, fans were also treated to a short film. Titled Look Killa, the James “JMP” Pereira-directed clip is a trippy horror story that stars Lonely as a mask-wielding villain. Instead of the typical tools of violence, he uses his music and his presence to take out his victims — all of whom appeared to be chosen because of their proximity to a potential love interest.

Back in 2022, Lonely dropped off the well-received mixtape No Stylist, his first since signing to Playboi Carti‘s Opium label. Months after its initial release, the 19-track body of work received a deluxe upgrade — dubbed NS+ (Ultra) — with five additional cuts. Press play on If Looks Could Kill and the aforementioned short film below.

