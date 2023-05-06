Photo: Sean Rayford / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023

Wanda Cooper-Jones is keeping her son Ahmaud Arbery’s memory alive three years after his tragic death. In February 2020, he was chased by three white men and fatally shot in Brunswick, Georgia. On Saturday (May 6), Cooper-Jones, the Atlanta Track Club, and the foundation named in her late son’s honor held an inaugural “Run With Maud 5K” in Atlanta.

Thousands of runners flooded the streets for the run-walk trek that traversed around Centennial Olympic Park and the downtown area for a little over three miles. Ahead of the event, Jones spoke with “Good Day Atlanta” about her inspiration for launching The Ahmaud Arbery Foundation in 2020. The nonprofit is not only a sponsor of the 5K but will also use proceeds to fund mental health resources for Black boys.

Cooper-Jones told the outlet, “I had to find a way to turn the pain that I was going through into purpose. I said, ‘Well, I’m going to start this foundation.’ When Ahmaud was killed, he was having some mental challenges, and I think it’s very important that we give services to Black boys between the ages of 10 and 18, to give them services in mental health.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Arbery was on a jog in the Satilla Shores neighborhood when Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. hunted him down. Bryan recorded the ordeal as he blocked the trail that Arbery was on while attempting to flee the McMichaels, who had been chasing him. The unarmed jogger was ultimately shot twice in the chest after Travis, 36, brandished a weapon and attacked Arbery.

All three men — Travis, his father Gregory, and Bryan — were convicted of the racially motivated murder in 2022. Travis was sentenced to life plus 10 years in prison; Gregory, 66, to life plus seven years in prison; and Bryan, 52, to 35 years in prison. Monday (May 8) would have marked Arbery’s 29th birthday.

View photos and videos of the “Run With Maud 5K” below.

Attorneys for man who fatally choked Jordan Neely claim he acted in self-defense

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023

3 white men charged in shooting death of Black man in Jacksonville

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.05.2023

Jordan Neely case likely heading to NYC grand jury

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.05.2023

Jordan Neely's father speaks out after son was fatally choked on New York subway

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.05.2023

Twitter rips Candace Owens over Jordan Neely comments: "Girl, go to hell"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.05.2023

Tyre Nichols' autopsy reveals extent of blunt force injuries that caused his death

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.04.2023

Protesters demand expulsion of white University of Wisconsin student seen in disturbing racist video

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.04.2023

Protesters demand charges are filed after Jordan Neely's death is ruled a homicide

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.04.2023

Desiigner reveals a birthday gift to fans as his road to better mental health continues

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.04.2023

Atlanta hospital mass shooting suspect Deion Patterson taken into custody

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.04.2023

NYC former marine has not been charged after placing a Black man in a fatal chokehold on a train

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Atlanta hospital mass shooting leaves at least one dead, multiple injured

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.03.2023

Texas suspect accused of murdering family of five in custody

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.03.2023

US gold medalist Tori Bowie has passed away at 32

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Memphis DA won't charge white officer in Tyre Nichols' death

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.02.2023
