Wanda Cooper-Jones is keeping her son Ahmaud Arbery’s memory alive three years after his tragic death. In February 2020, he was chased by three white men and fatally shot in Brunswick, Georgia. On Saturday (May 6), Cooper-Jones, the Atlanta Track Club, and the foundation named in her late son’s honor held an inaugural “Run With Maud 5K” in Atlanta.
Thousands of runners flooded the streets for the run-walk trek that traversed around Centennial Olympic Park and the downtown area for a little over three miles. Ahead of the event, Jones spoke with “Good Day Atlanta” about her inspiration for launching The Ahmaud Arbery Foundation in 2020. The nonprofit is not only a sponsor of the 5K but will also use proceeds to fund mental health resources for Black boys.
Cooper-Jones told the outlet, “I had to find a way to turn the pain that I was going through into purpose. I said, ‘Well, I’m going to start this foundation.’ When Ahmaud was killed, he was having some mental challenges, and I think it’s very important that we give services to Black boys between the ages of 10 and 18, to give them services in mental health.”
As previously reported by REVOLT, Arbery was on a jog in the Satilla Shores neighborhood when Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. hunted him down. Bryan recorded the ordeal as he blocked the trail that Arbery was on while attempting to flee the McMichaels, who had been chasing him. The unarmed jogger was ultimately shot twice in the chest after Travis, 36, brandished a weapon and attacked Arbery.
All three men — Travis, his father Gregory, and Bryan — were convicted of the racially motivated murder in 2022. Travis was sentenced to life plus 10 years in prison; Gregory, 66, to life plus seven years in prison; and Bryan, 52, to 35 years in prison. Monday (May 8) would have marked Arbery’s 29th birthday.
View photos and videos of the “Run With Maud 5K” below.
All we can say is thank you.
Thank you to everyone who came together to support the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation at the #RunWithMaud 5K. 100% of the proceeds from this race go to @AhmaudThe, which provides mental health resources for Black boys. pic.twitter.com/emOHTFC2Hd
— Atlanta Track Club (@ATLtrackclub) May 6, 2023
We are so honored to partner with @ahmaudthe for the #RunWithMaud 5K. 100% of the proceeds from today’s race goes to the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation to provide mental health resources for Black boys. pic.twitter.com/YJOTyj61UY
— Atlanta Track Club (@ATLtrackclub) May 6, 2023
Ahmaud Arbery Foundation 5K Run this morning!! pic.twitter.com/PtwSOvfTyp
— Wally Curran (@wallyjc) May 6, 2023
The last wave of runners taking off now as part of the first Run with Maud 5k. pic.twitter.com/ixQYjyRfbJ
— Lindsay Tuman (@LindsayOnTV) May 6, 2023
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
