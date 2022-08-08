Today (Aug. 8), Greg McMichael, 66, was sentenced to life prison in federal court for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, according to Reuters. He will not have the possibility of parole. United States District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood gave the ruling. As previously reported by REVOLT, on Feb. 23, 2020, Greg, along with his son Travis and their neighbor William Bryan, hunted and killed Arbery. The horrific event happened in Brunswick, Georgia.

Greg addressed the victim’s family before the court and said, “I understand that the loss that you’ve endured is beyond description. I’m sure that my words mean very little to you, but I want to assure you that I didn’t want any of this to happen.” Law and Crime reporter Adam Klasfeld gave updates to his over 260,000 followers during the trial.

Greg McMichael, one of Arbery's murderers, apologizes to his family: "I understand that the loss that you've endured is beyond description. I'm sure that my words mean very little to you, but I want to assure you that I didn't want any of this to happen." — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) August 8, 2022

In February, a jury found the three white men guilty of violating Arbery’s civil rights. The victim, who was Black, was said to be targeted due to his race. At the time of his death, 25-year-old Arbery was out for a jog. According to November 2021 testimony, Greg grew suspicious of his presence. He told a Glynn County police officer, “Listen, you might want to go knock on doors down there because this guy had just done something that he was fleeing from.” He added, “He might have gone in somebody else’s house.”

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Greg McMichael, who chased Ahmaud Arbery with his son, sentenced to life in prison for hate crime in Black man’s death. — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 8, 2022

For the one-year anniversary of Arbery’s death, his mother Wanda Cooper-Jones spoke with NBC News about his passing. “You can’t move on. I cannot. I try, but when I laid Ahmaud to rest last February, a part of me left also.” She added, “As time passes, I realize that Ahmaud is never coming back.” Today, Travis McMichael was sentenced to life in prison, plus 10 years, for his role in the murder of Arbery. Prosecutors argued that the three white men were vocal about their dislike for Black people in the past, as documented in text messages, social media posts and witness testimony.

Bryan will appear before a judge to determine his sentencing at 3 p.m. ET.