Just before last year came to a close, fans were gifted with Yo!88 project, a collaboration between TM88 and Pi’erre Bourne. On Yo!88, Pi’erre owns the mic across all 11 tracks with only two features from Wiz Khalifa and Young Nudy. To ring in the new release, the two previously shared the official visual for “Pop Out.” Today (May 4), they officially brought forth the new clip for “OMS, a freshly released animated offering directed by Daniel Kelly that takes fans through a dizzying dystopia as Pi’erre’s lyrics blare throughout:

I’m in my bag, yeah (In my bag) I’m in my bag, yeah (In my bag)/ Margiela, I’m saucy ice on me no frosty, sossboy she take all of me/ She wanna swallow my offspring, ain’t no pressure, I feel the love

GRAMMY Award-nominated producer and Taylor Gang affiliate TM88 is known for his collaborations with Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Future, Juicy J, Gunna, Moneybagg Yo, Wiz Khalifa, Project Pat, Lil Yachty, Valee and more. In 2020, he dropped the Calboy and Slatt Zy-supported song “War Stories” and “Blue Jean Bandit” prior to that which featured assists from Moneybagg Yo, Future, and Young Thug. Last year has also claimed his collab with MadeinTYO, “Tokyo Nights,” the producer’s song with Smokepurpp “RR.”

In 2021, Pi’erre Bourne closed out the successful run with the fifth installment of his The Life Of Pi’erre series. He birthed the series years ago in 2016 while still producing heavily for other artists. The album boasts appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, and Sharc. Since then, he has dropped off a plethora of accompanying visuals for fans to enjoy, including stand-outs like “Groceries,” “4U,” and “Juice.”

Be sure to press play on the official music video for “OMS” by Pi’erre Bourne and TM88 down below.