By Ebbony "Miss2Bees" Pinillos
  /  07.20.2022

50 Cent is set to produce and star in an upcoming horror film titled, Skill House. The movie’s director, Josh Stolberg, took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes moment. Stolberg uploaded a photo of the floor from the kill scene filmed on Tuesday (July 19). He said production was halted for an hour and a half after the camera person fainted. The caption read, “Yikes!!! We shot a kill scene last night and the camera operator became so nauseated that he passed out and the camera crashed to the ground. Had to stop down for a 1/2 hour. He’s okay now but… get ready for some crazy shit!”

TMZ got their hands on the footage that caused the production crew to take a break. 50 weighed in saying, “This shit is gonna be crazy for real.” Skill House is centered around social media and influencer culture. The cast includes TikTok star Bryce Hall, UFC fighter Paige VanZant, Leah Pipes, McCarrie McCausland, Ivan Leung, Neal McDonough, John DeLuca, Caitlin Carmichael, Dani Oliveros, Emily Mei, and Jacob Skidmore.

 

50 Cent took to Instagram on Monday (July 11) to announce the project and share his excitement about working with Ryan Kavanaugh, whose Proxima Media company is producing the film alongside the G-Unit Film & Television production company. “In partnership with Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony-nominated mega-producer Ryan Kavanaugh,” he wrote on the social media platform. “Producers of Fast and Furious 2-6, 300, Social Network, Limitless, Fighter, Talladega Nights, Step Brothers, and Mama Mia, to name a few. I’m working. Let’s work, GLG.”

Kavanaugh told Deadline in a statement, “If anyone knows a thing or two about breaking the boundaries, it’s 50 Cent. I’m honored to work alongside him as we watch Bryce do the same with his career.” The film is being developed as the first installment of a potential franchise at the Los Angeles TikTok “collab house.

50 Cent

