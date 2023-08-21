Earlier today (Aug. 21), EST Gee unveiled a new visual for “I THINK,” his latest collaboration with Lil Baby. Produced by Goose, John Gotitt, and Mattazik Muzik, the track sees the two rap frontrunners keeping it real about street life and its pitfalls.
“No way you can survive in the wild, I been out here a while, I lost soldiers and lieutenants to get out of this now, I ain’t kneel or bow, I ain’t pretend, I vow, managed to win somehow, and I seen blood from a war, how to wash off your hands and you think, I seen love that you thought that it was end up lyin’ to your face…”
Directed by Cash Jundi, the matching video shows EST Gee performing in front of a small church in Houston, TX. He eventually hops in a Sprinter van with Lil Baby and takes things to a rooftop overlooking the city.
“I THINK” is the latest clip from EL TORO 2, the sequel to the Louisville talent’s 2019 debut mixtape, El Toro. EL TORO 2 consists of 20 songs and additional features from Yo Gotti, Rylo Rodriguez, 42 Dugg, and the late Static Major. In addition to the new project, fans were also treated to El Toro: The Short Film, a striking piece of cinema that saw Kid Art behind the lens.
Check out the visual for “I THINK.” In related news, next month will see EST Gee heading out on tour in support of the music. You can check out the full schedule for that as well.
“The El Toro Tour” dates:
Sept. 26: Charlotte, NC — Underground
Sept. 28: Baltimore, MD — Soundstage
Sept. 30: Boston, MA — Paradise
Oct. 1: Hartford, CT — Webster Underground
Oct. 4: Detroit, MI — The Magic Stick
Oct. 5: Chicago, IL — Avondale
Oct. 8: Milwaukee, WI — Rave II
Oct. 12: Sacramento, CA — Harlows
Oct. 15: Fresno, CA — Strummers
Oct. 17: San Francisco, CA — New Parish
Oct. 18: Santa Ana, CA — The Observatory
Oct. 20: Phoenix, AZ — Aura
Oct. 21: Albuquerque, NM — Sunshine Theater
Oct. 24: Denver, CO — Cervantis Otherside
Oct. 29: Oklahoma, OK — Beer City Music Hall
Nov. 1: Atlanta, GA — Buckhead Theater
Nov. 2: New Orleans, LA — House of Blues
Nov. 3: Dallas, TX — Southside Music Hall
Nov. 4: Houston, TX — Warehouse Live Ballroom
Nov. 5: San Antonio, TX — Paper Tiger
