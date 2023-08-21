Earlier today (Aug. 21), EST Gee unveiled a new visual for “I THINK,” his latest collaboration with Lil Baby. Produced by Goose, John Gotitt, and Mattazik Muzik, the track sees the two rap frontrunners keeping it real about street life and its pitfalls.

“No way you can survive in the wild, I been out here a while, I lost soldiers and lieutenants to get out of this now, I ain’t kneel or bow, I ain’t pretend, I vow, managed to win somehow, and I seen blood from a war, how to wash off your hands and you think, I seen love that you thought that it was end up lyin’ to your face…”

Directed by Cash Jundi, the matching video shows EST Gee performing in front of a small church in Houston, TX. He eventually hops in a Sprinter van with Lil Baby and takes things to a rooftop overlooking the city.