On Aug. 18, EST Gee will bless the masses with the sequel to his debut mixtape, El Toro, which will consist of 20 tracks with assists from Rylo Rodriguez, 42 Dugg, the late Static Major, and more. As an appetizer, last Friday (Aug. 11) saw him liberating a new single titled “A Moment With Gotti,” a Saint Cardona, Marko Lenz, and FOREVEROLLING-produced effort that features the song’s namesake and Collective Music Group head honcho Yo Gotti. The track begins with one of Gee’s hardest verses to date, filled with bars about street life, family, and more.

“They tried boxin’ me in, but I ain’t flinchin’, ain’t nothin’, I seen ’em, they comin’, I don’t pay ’em nothin’ under 100, he took off runnin’ but stumbled, got his head turned to a pumpkin, plus my sons in abundance, they know thеy daddy been thuggin’, even though I know they mama make mе show I love ’em with money…”

Directed by Cash Jundi, the accompanying clip shows the duo in a garage filled with luxury cars. They can also be seen enjoying a night out with their respective crews.

Back in March, EST Gee unveiled MAD, a 14-song body of work with contributions from Young Scooter, Boosie Badazz, and Kada. In July, he delivered the compilation Shiners Are Forever alongside group members EST DonWon, EST Lu Mike, EST Marti, EST SkiMike, and EST Zoski. Check out “A Moment With Gotti” and the full tracklisting for EL TORO 2 below.