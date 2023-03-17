EST Gee is undoubtedly one of the hottest rappers in the game right now. From the bars, to the production, to his ability to make quality music for the streets, the CMG (Collective Music Group) shiner has not taken his foot off the gas since his arrival in 2019.

Two things that separates Gee from a lot of other artists is his work ethic and his poise for greatness. Although he is a still fairly new to the game, the Kentucky-bred spitter‘s name holds a lot of weight and it shows through his music. Today (Mar. 17), Big Gee gifts his fans with more audio smack in the form of an LP titled MAD.

“They say Geeski bought the streets back he Jeezy 03” 😡#MAD March 17th pic.twitter.com/nHDdjxM69a — EST GEE (@ESTGEE) March 9, 2023

Serving as the follow up to his debut album I Never Felt Nun, MAD is for sure a heavy hitter in Geeski’s discography. For the project’s announcement, the “Lick Back” rapper took to social media to share a documentary-type post that displayed a a short timeline of his come up in the game. The visual started off with Gee fiddling with his house arrest ankle band, followed by a clip of one of his earlier performances as a rapper. The videos also shed light on some of Gee’s closest friends that he lost.

EST Gee served as the narrator for the clip, ending with the statement, “I’m always gonna be mad.” The high anticipation for the album was through the roof and now, the wait is over. The CMG takeover continues and Gee is the perfect pick to kick things off for the year. Laced with 14 records, MAD includes three features from Young Scooter, Boosie Badazz and Gee’s close friend, Kada on the outro.

Check it out now!