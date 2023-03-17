Photo: Cover art for EST Gee’s ‘MAD’ album
By DJ First Class
  /  03.17.2023

EST Gee is undoubtedly one of the hottest rappers in the game right now. From the bars, to the production, to his ability to make quality music for the streets, the CMG (Collective Music Group) shiner has not taken his foot off the gas since his arrival in 2019.

Two things that separates Gee from a lot of other artists is his work ethic and his poise for greatness. Although he is a still fairly new to the game, the Kentucky-bred spitter‘s name holds a lot of weight and it shows through his music. Today (Mar. 17), Big Gee gifts his fans with more audio smack in the form of an LP titled MAD.

Serving as the follow up to his debut album I Never Felt Nun, MAD is for sure a heavy hitter in Geeski’s discography. For the project’s announcement, the “Lick Back” rapper took to social media to share a documentary-type post that displayed a a short timeline of his come up in the game. The visual started off with Gee fiddling with his house arrest ankle band, followed by a clip of one of his earlier performances as a rapper. The videos also shed light on some of Gee’s closest friends that he lost.

EST Gee served as the narrator for the clip, ending with the statement, “I’m always gonna be mad.” The high anticipation for the album was through the roof and now, the wait is over. The CMG takeover continues and Gee is the perfect pick to kick things off for the year. Laced with 14 records, MAD includes three features from Young Scooter, Boosie Badazz and Gee’s close friend, Kada on the outro.

Check it out now!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Doechii taps Kodak Black for new "What It Is" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.17.2023

Diddy joins Metro Boomin, 21 Savage, and The Weeknd for remix of "Creepin'"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.17.2023

Gucci Mane returns with "06 Gucci" single featuring 21 Savage and DaBaby

By Regina Cho
  /  03.17.2023

Nipsey Hussle's kids will take ownership of Marathon Clothing store

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.16.2023

Trapland Pat and Lil Toe “Keep It Goin” on new single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Deante' Hitchcock drops off new "Drunk AF" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Posthumous Coolio album titled ‘LONG LIVE COOLIO' is officially in the works

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

GloRilla shares new 'Anyways, Life’s Great… Bonus Edition' EP

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Meek Mill and Rick Ross preview "Jordan Year" single during studio session

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Jim Jones provides a "Status Update" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Amanda Seales says suggesting Halle Bailey break up with DDG was just a joke

By Tabie Germain
  /  03.16.2023

Diddy on why he's pursuing ownership in BET: "It’s time for BET to be Black-owned again"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Logic and Joey BADASS team up in "Shimmy" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Young M.A addresses speculation about her health, reveals she was hospitalized

By Jon Powell
  /  03.16.2023

Omar Epps revisits Tupac prank from their time filming 'Juice'

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.15.2023
View More
