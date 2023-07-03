Photo: Screenshot from 42 Dugg’s “One Time” video
By Jon Powell
  /  07.03.2023

42 Dugg isn’t allowing legal issues to stop his forward movement. On Friday (June 30), the Detroit emcee blessed his fans with a new single titled “One Time,” which is produced by A1 Rocky and VenoTheBuilder. The song’s chorus is packed with lines for anyone unfamiliar with the street code.

“They say that n**ga ain’t rat, well, where that case at? Half of these n**gas ain’t that, they just can make rap, in public with a fully loaded, some s**t can get you boated, if you ain’t tryna kill some, then why the f**k you totin’? Now a lot of people picked up, but not too many wrote me, she love that I don’t give a f**k, that’s why I keep her close, you don’t wanna war with me, I got too many soldiers, quit screamin’ ‘Dugg, you spoil me,’ before I bend you over, I’m eatin’ off of royalties, they know my s**t cold, one time for the real n**gas who ain’t never told…”

In a matching clip directed by Rari Digital, Dugg lands at an airport and takes a ride through the streets in a Mercedes-Benz truck. He eventually connects with close collaborator EST Gee, who’s hosting a wild party at an unknown location.

Back in 2021, Dugg unveiled his most recent solo effort, Free Dem Boyz, which contained 19 songs and contributions from Roddy Ricch, Future, Lil Durk, Rylo Rodriguez, Fivio Foreign, and more. A deluxe edition of said mixtape arrived months later with seven additional cuts and appearances from Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, and Nardo Wick. In the following year, the “Maybach” talent teamed up with Gee for Last Ones Left and joined the rest of the CMG collective for the A-list compilation Gangsta Art. Press play on “One Time” below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
42 Dugg
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

The Game gives Ja Rule his flowers: “Ja was Drake before Drake”

By Angel Saunders
  /  07.03.2023

Conway The Machine recruits Benny The Butcher and 38 Spesh for "LALO"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.03.2023

Dave East and G-Eazy join forces in "WDGAF" video

By Jon Powell
  /  07.03.2023

Cardi B shines in custom Schiaparelli during Paris Fashion Week

By Angel Saunders
  /  07.03.2023

Megan Thee Stallion proclaimed that it's "Hot Girl Summer" while headlining at the ESSENCE Festival

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.03.2023

Remy Ma speaks on her love for the new generation of female rappers

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.03.2023

Lil Wayne heads back to his home state for a surprise performance at ESSENCE Festival

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.03.2023

Young Thug's 'BUSINESS IS BUSINESS' debuts at No. 2 on the Billboard 200

By Jon Powell
  /  07.03.2023

Offset says paying tribute to Takeoff with Quavo was needed for the culture

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.01.2023

Ice-T recalls how JAY-Z approached him about resurfaced "99 Problems" comments

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.01.2023

Juvenile reminds fans of his impact on the rap game with a head-bobbing performance on NPR Music's "Tiny Desk"

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.30.2023

Jay Rock brings us to the "Eastside" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.30.2023

Tyga, YG, and Blxst live it up in "West Coast Weekend" video

By Jon Powell
  /  06.30.2023

Bankroll connects with Icewear Vezzo in "Pesos" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.30.2023

Studio Sessions | Chris Classick helped create some of Smino and SZA's most loved songs

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.30.2023
View More

