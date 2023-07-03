42 Dugg isn’t allowing legal issues to stop his forward movement. On Friday (June 30), the Detroit emcee blessed his fans with a new single titled “One Time,” which is produced by A1 Rocky and VenoTheBuilder. The song’s chorus is packed with lines for anyone unfamiliar with the street code.

“They say that n**ga ain’t rat, well, where that case at? Half of these n**gas ain’t that, they just can make rap, in public with a fully loaded, some s**t can get you boated, if you ain’t tryna kill some, then why the f**k you totin’? Now a lot of people picked up, but not too many wrote me, she love that I don’t give a f**k, that’s why I keep her close, you don’t wanna war with me, I got too many soldiers, quit screamin’ ‘Dugg, you spoil me,’ before I bend you over, I’m eatin’ off of royalties, they know my s**t cold, one time for the real n**gas who ain’t never told…”

In a matching clip directed by Rari Digital, Dugg lands at an airport and takes a ride through the streets in a Mercedes-Benz truck. He eventually connects with close collaborator EST Gee, who’s hosting a wild party at an unknown location.

Back in 2021, Dugg unveiled his most recent solo effort, Free Dem Boyz, which contained 19 songs and contributions from Roddy Ricch, Future, Lil Durk, Rylo Rodriguez, Fivio Foreign, and more. A deluxe edition of said mixtape arrived months later with seven additional cuts and appearances from Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, and Nardo Wick. In the following year, the “Maybach” talent teamed up with Gee for Last Ones Left and joined the rest of the CMG collective for the A-list compilation Gangsta Art. Press play on “One Time” below.