Photo: Screenshot from 42 Dugg’s “It Get Deeper Pt. 2” video
By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

42 Dugg shared his most recent solo LP Free Dem Boyz back in May 2021. The project called on names like Lil Durk, EST Gee, Fivio Foreign, Rowdy Rebel, and plenty more for assists across 19 total tracks. Months afterward, he circled back with the official deluxe upgrade, adding on seven cuts and new appearances from Moneybagg Yo and Nardo Wick.

This past Sunday (March 26), the Detroit rapper dug back into his vault and presented a brand new music video for “It Get Deeper Pt. 2” from the project. The track is a continuation of a fan-favorite off his 2020 album, Young & Turnt 2. In the new Gerard Victor-directed clip, the 28-year-old spitter raps about the lessons he has learned throughout the trials and tribulations he had in life:

“Never bite that hand that feeds you, bro, n**gas greedy, never felt what it was like to be loved, b**ches be cheatin’/ Finally got my hand on some paper, I’m gettin’ even, main mans turned to a hater, this s**t is deep/ Over money, you’ll turn your back on your brother, ’cause of money, I don’t know a b**ch who really love me, ain’t it funny?”

Following Free Dem Boyz, 42 Dugg teamed up with EST Gee for their joint effort Last Ones Left, a 17-track body of work that contained additional features from BIG30, EST Zo, EST DeMike, and more. Outside of his own releases, the “4 Da Gang” rapper could be heard delivering guest verses on recent songs like “LIKE ME” by Future featuring Lil Baby, “Squeeze On Em” by Pooh Shiesty, “Put The Minks Down” by Jeezy, “AIN’T MY FAULT” by Doe Boy, “Let Me Down” by Babyface Ray, and more.

Be sure to press play on 42 Dugg’s brand new music video for “It Get Deeper Pt. 2” down below.

E-40 brings the "Bands" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2023

G Perico drops off new visual for "German Engineering"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2023

G-Eazy returns with new visual for "Tulips & Roses"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2023

Lil Mama and Alicia Keys share their first public embrace 14 years after the MTV VMAs incident

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

Kash Doll recruits Peezy for new "HEAVY” music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

Tyler, The Creator explains why "being a rapper is awesome"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2023

Flo Rida's son remains in ICU after falling five stories from an apartment building window

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

Metro Boomin and JID confirm new joint album on the way

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.29.2023

Tour Tales | DJ T. Lewis is preparing for a new Lil Wayne era as the "Welcome To Tha Carter Tour" approaches

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.29.2023

Boosie Badazz jumps on Alexia Jayy's "I Need A Man" single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

Megan Thee Stallion stuns in '90s look as she supports iconic stylist Law Roach

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.29.2023

Wizkid unveils new visual for "Money & Love"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

BlueBucksClan to hit the road this spring for their "No Rules Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

GloRilla glows as she takes center stage in the new Tommy x Aries campaign

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.29.2023

Lola Brooke and Lady London put their twist on Ciara's "Da Girls" track

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023
