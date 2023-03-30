42 Dugg shared his most recent solo LP Free Dem Boyz back in May 2021. The project called on names like Lil Durk, EST Gee, Fivio Foreign, Rowdy Rebel, and plenty more for assists across 19 total tracks. Months afterward, he circled back with the official deluxe upgrade, adding on seven cuts and new appearances from Moneybagg Yo and Nardo Wick.

This past Sunday (March 26), the Detroit rapper dug back into his vault and presented a brand new music video for “It Get Deeper Pt. 2” from the project. The track is a continuation of a fan-favorite off his 2020 album, Young & Turnt 2. In the new Gerard Victor-directed clip, the 28-year-old spitter raps about the lessons he has learned throughout the trials and tribulations he had in life:

“Never bite that hand that feeds you, bro, n**gas greedy, never felt what it was like to be loved, b**ches be cheatin’/ Finally got my hand on some paper, I’m gettin’ even, main mans turned to a hater, this s**t is deep/ Over money, you’ll turn your back on your brother, ’cause of money, I don’t know a b**ch who really love me, ain’t it funny?”

Following Free Dem Boyz, 42 Dugg teamed up with EST Gee for their joint effort Last Ones Left, a 17-track body of work that contained additional features from BIG30, EST Zo, EST DeMike, and more. Outside of his own releases, the “4 Da Gang” rapper could be heard delivering guest verses on recent songs like “LIKE ME” by Future featuring Lil Baby, “Squeeze On Em” by Pooh Shiesty, “Put The Minks Down” by Jeezy, “AIN’T MY FAULT” by Doe Boy, “Let Me Down” by Babyface Ray, and more.

Be sure to press play on 42 Dugg’s brand new music video for “It Get Deeper Pt. 2” down below.