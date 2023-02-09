Photo: Cover art for Babyface Ray’s “Ron Artest” single
By Regina Cho
  /  02.09.2023

Back in December of 2022, Babyface Ray unveiled his MOB album, an 18-track project that boasted features from Lil Durk, Doe Boy, King Hendrick$, Samuel Shabazz, GMO Stax, and more. Preceding the project were well-received singles like “Nice Guy” and “Spend It” featuring Blxst and Nija. Since its release, he has treated fans with accompanying clips for tracks like “Crazy World,” “Goofies,” and “A1 Since Day 1.”

Yesterday (Feb. 8), the Detroit talent returned with his official follow-up, a brand new single titled “Ron Artest.” Equipped with an assist from fellow Michigan spitter 42 Dugg, the track pays homage to the former NBA player. On the song, the two rappers trade bars back and forth while sliding in a few basketball references:

“N***as yellin’ from the stands, watch what you sayin’, blowin’ peanut butter cookie with my cup like jam (Purp’)/ Turn to a Warrior, put a dub on your head, you don’t wanna work, put some drugs in his hand (Yeah)/ In a ‘vert, put a top on that b**ch like a hoodie (Melo), doin’ top speed with my hands on her goodies”

Prior to MOB, the “Family > Money” artist shared FACE, which was equipped with features from Wiz Khalifa, Landstrip Chip, Pusha T, 42 Dugg, and others. Weeks later, he provided the official deluxe version, adding on eight new tracks and features from Veeze, Lil Yachty, DJ Esco, Baroline, and Lucki. The album garnered him a spot on the XXL Freshman list and also landed at No. 31 on the Billboard 200.

42 Dugg’s most recent solo project was last year’s Free Dem Boyz, a 19-song body of work with features from Roddy Ricch, Future, Lil Durk, Rylo Rodriguez, EST Gee, Fivio Foreign, and Rowdy Rebel. Months after its initial release, he blessed fans with a deluxe upgrade complete with new assists from Moneybagg Yo, Nardo Wick, and more.

Be sure to  press play on Babyface Ray’s brand new “Ron Artest” single featuring 42 Dugg down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Kali hits the club in new "3M's (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.09.2023

Money Musik, NAV, and SoFaygo connect on "Double Faces"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

Flo Rida to use $82 million lawsuit earnings for charity

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.09.2023

Missy Elliott and Jack Harlow star in Doritos Super Bowl ad

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

Corio expresses his "Emotions" on latest single

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

DDG drops new "Delilah's" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.09.2023

Studio Sessions | Anthony Cruz helped bring some of Meek Mill's most-loved records to life

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.09.2023

DaBaby drops off latest visual for "THINK BOUT ME"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

Check out Babyface's new single "As a matter of fact"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir announce the birth of their baby girl

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

Scooter Braun's HYBE America acquires Quality Control in $320 million deal

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

Diddy teams up with Uber One for hilarious Super Bowl ad

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

Oxlade is a "Bad Boy" in latest music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023

21 Savage and Janelle Monáe to play in 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.08.2023

Chiiild shares new "Antidote" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
42 Dugg
Babyface Ray
New Music
Rap
Singles

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Kali hits the club in new "3M's (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.09.2023

Money Musik, NAV, and SoFaygo connect on "Double Faces"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

Flo Rida to use $82 million lawsuit earnings for charity

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.09.2023

Missy Elliott and Jack Harlow star in Doritos Super Bowl ad

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

Corio expresses his "Emotions" on latest single

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

DDG drops new "Delilah's" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.09.2023

Studio Sessions | Anthony Cruz helped bring some of Meek Mill's most-loved records to life

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.09.2023

DaBaby drops off latest visual for "THINK BOUT ME"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

Check out Babyface's new single "As a matter of fact"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir announce the birth of their baby girl

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

Scooter Braun's HYBE America acquires Quality Control in $320 million deal

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

Diddy teams up with Uber One for hilarious Super Bowl ad

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

Oxlade is a "Bad Boy" in latest music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023

21 Savage and Janelle Monáe to play in 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.08.2023

Chiiild shares new "Antidote" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

La La Anthony & Da'Vinchi talk dating rumors & working with 50 Cent | 'The Jason Lee Show'

“The Jason Lee Show” is back with another exciting episode. For this installment, “BMF” stars La ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.01.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
Social Justice

Benjamin Crump becomes first Black practicing attorney to have law school named after him

Benjamin Crump represented in cases for the families of Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, ...
By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.08.2023
View More