Back in December of 2022, Babyface Ray unveiled his MOB album, an 18-track project that boasted features from Lil Durk, Doe Boy, King Hendrick$, Samuel Shabazz, GMO Stax, and more. Preceding the project were well-received singles like “Nice Guy” and “Spend It” featuring Blxst and Nija. Since its release, he has treated fans with accompanying clips for tracks like “Crazy World,” “Goofies,” and “A1 Since Day 1.”

Yesterday (Feb. 8), the Detroit talent returned with his official follow-up, a brand new single titled “Ron Artest.” Equipped with an assist from fellow Michigan spitter 42 Dugg, the track pays homage to the former NBA player. On the song, the two rappers trade bars back and forth while sliding in a few basketball references:

“N***as yellin’ from the stands, watch what you sayin’, blowin’ peanut butter cookie with my cup like jam (Purp’)/ Turn to a Warrior, put a dub on your head, you don’t wanna work, put some drugs in his hand (Yeah)/ In a ‘vert, put a top on that b**ch like a hoodie (Melo), doin’ top speed with my hands on her goodies”

Prior to MOB, the “Family > Money” artist shared FACE, which was equipped with features from Wiz Khalifa, Landstrip Chip, Pusha T, 42 Dugg, and others. Weeks later, he provided the official deluxe version, adding on eight new tracks and features from Veeze, Lil Yachty, DJ Esco, Baroline, and Lucki. The album garnered him a spot on the XXL Freshman list and also landed at No. 31 on the Billboard 200.

42 Dugg’s most recent solo project was last year’s Free Dem Boyz, a 19-song body of work with features from Roddy Ricch, Future, Lil Durk, Rylo Rodriguez, EST Gee, Fivio Foreign, and Rowdy Rebel. Months after its initial release, he blessed fans with a deluxe upgrade complete with new assists from Moneybagg Yo, Nardo Wick, and more.

Be sure to press play on Babyface Ray’s brand new “Ron Artest” single featuring 42 Dugg down below.