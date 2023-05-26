Currently, EST Gee is said to be working on the sequel to his debut mixtape, El Toro. On Thursday (May 25), the Louisville emcee dropped off a new visual from said project for “Turn The Streets Up,” which is produced by FOREVEROLLING, John Gotit, and Tilt. As the title suggests, the track is dedicated to anyone that comes from the dirt.

“Turn the streets up, Gee, turn the streets up, when the police come, tell em’ you ain’t see nothin’, turn the streets up, Gee, turn the streets up, don’t lay your head at the spot, you bring yo’ freaks up, turn the streets up, Gee, turn the streets, I’m servin’ strong, dog, overdose a T-cup, yeah, turn the streets up, Gee, turn the streets up, I show the fiends love, hit me if you need somethin’, yeah, yeah, I got it out the stove, block hot, heart cold…”

Courtesy of Bookoo Footage and Cash Jundi, the accompanying clip mainly mixes between shots of EST Gee in a luxurious compound and in the hood with his crew. Viewers can also see fans rapping the chorus at different locations, including a carry-out and a nightclub.

Following a series of classic mixtapes, Gee released his official debut LP, I Never Felt Nun, in 2022 — the continuation of 2020’s Ion Feel Nun and I Still Don’t Feel Nun. That project contained 21 tracks and additional features from Future, Jack Harlow, Bryson Tiller, Machine Gun Kelly, and Jeezy. In that same year, Gee teamed up with his Collective Music Group family for the compilation Gangsta Art complete with appearances from Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, GloRilla, 42 Dugg, Mozzy, and more. His most recent full-length effort, MAD, made landfall this past March.

Press play on “Turn The Streets Up” below. Hopefully, EST Gee will soon be blessing the masses with an official release date for El Toro 2.