EST Gee continues to deliver dope visuals from his latest project, MAD. On Friday (March 31), fans were able to check out a new clip for “DROP TOP,” a John Gotitt and Clemsy Beats-produced offering that’s full of boastful bars about money, cars, women, and other facets of a rapper’s wealthy lifestyle.

“Yeah, drop top on the Lambo’, took my shirt off it was hot, took killers on a yacht and told ’em pick whatever thot, why don’t you spend that money you be stunting with? It’s a prop, make sure you on permission when it’s time for us [to] pop out, it’s certain events that they won’t be attending if I pop out, it’s 50 shares in my pocket, all blue Benjamins when I pop out, asylum water monster, see it’s fin when I pop out, heard I’m him through word of mouth, see for yourself when I pop out…”

The accompanying video comes courtesy of Bookoo Footage and matches the song’s subject matter with shots of Gee balling hard with his crew. Viewers can catch him chilling on a private jet, partying at Houston’s Area 29, performing for packed crowds, making promotional appearances, and more.

MAD made landfall in March with 14 songs and additional features from Young Scooter, Boosie Badazz, and Lil Kada. The project continued his top 40 run on the Billboard 200 thanks to roughly 20,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold during its debut. In a recent interview with Julezz for Miami’s 99JAMZ (above), Gee revealed that the album’s title is in reference to Kada, who was “sentenced to double life” in prison. “He’s a great artist, too. Incredible artist,” he said during the sit-down.

Press play on EST Gee’s “DROP TOP” video below. If you missed it, you can stream MAD in its entirety here.