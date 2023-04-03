Photo: Screenshot from EST Gee’s “DROP TOP” video
By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

EST Gee continues to deliver dope visuals from his latest project, MAD. On Friday (March 31), fans were able to check out a new clip for “DROP TOP,” a John Gotitt and Clemsy Beats-produced offering that’s full of boastful bars about money, cars, women, and other facets of a rapper’s wealthy lifestyle.

“Yeah, drop top on the Lambo’, took my shirt off it was hot, took killers on a yacht and told ’em pick whatever thot, why don’t you spend that money you be stunting with? It’s a prop, make sure you on permission when it’s time for us [to] pop out, it’s certain events that they won’t be attending if I pop out, it’s 50 shares in my pocket, all blue Benjamins when I pop out, asylum water monster, see it’s fin when I pop out, heard I’m him through word of mouth, see for yourself when I pop out…”

The accompanying video comes courtesy of Bookoo Footage and matches the song’s subject matter with shots of Gee balling hard with his crew. Viewers can catch him chilling on a private jet, partying at Houston’s Area 29, performing for packed crowds, making promotional appearances, and more.

MAD made landfall in March with 14 songs and additional features from Young Scooter, Boosie Badazz, and Lil Kada. The project continued his top 40 run on the Billboard 200 thanks to roughly 20,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold during its debut. In a recent interview with Julezz for Miami’s 99JAMZ (above), Gee revealed that the album’s title is in reference to Kada, who was “sentenced to double life” in prison. “He’s a great artist, too. Incredible artist,” he said during the sit-down.

Press play on EST Gee’s “DROP TOP” video below. If you missed it, you can stream MAD in its entirety here.

Lil Wayne drops new career-spanning 'I Am Music' compilation
By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Morray recruits Lil Tjay for new "High Price" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Snoop Dogg showed off his wrestling skills during WWE WrestleMania 39
By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

Tyler, The Creator drops off new "HEAVEN TO ME" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Quavo pulls off a heist in new “Honey Bun” video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Lil Yachty brings his 'Let's Start Here.' vibes to "Saturday Night Live"
By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

Drake and J. Cole honor each other's legacies as they shut down Dreamville Festival
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

GloRilla claims she was racially profiled by hotel valet: "He just knew I was stealing"
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

Police confirm BTB Savage fatally shot in Houston

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

Cassidy says his wordplay changed rap's landscape and made rappers step their game up
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Chuck D gives props to Uncle Luke for how he influenced hip hop culture
By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.01.2023

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.01.2023

Megan Thee Stallion blazes the stage during the March Madness Music Festival
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Lupe Fiasco takes his talents from MIT to Yale with new fellowship

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.31.2023

BTB Savage reportedly shot and killed in Houston hours after seemingly mocking enemy's death
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Nardo Wick recruits Lil Baby for "Hot Boy"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023
