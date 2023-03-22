Photo: Screenshot from EST Gee’s “THE ONE & ONLY” video
By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Last Friday (March 17), EST Gee unveiled his latest mixtape, MAD, a 14-song effort with additional features from Young Scooter, Boosie Badazz, and Lil Kada. Leading up to the release were singles like “If I Stop Now,” “Blow Up,” “Undefeated,” and “25MIN Freestyle.” Today (March 22), Gee returns with the official music video for “THE ONE & ONLY” from the project. The new Cash Jundi-directed clip sees the “Backstage Passes” rapper pull off a some high stakes business moves as he delivers his signature flow:

“Yeah, somebody like me hittin’ your b**ch, you shouldn’t be trippin’ (You shouldn’t), s**t, I’m supportin’ the household, me and your h** run the business (Run the business)/ I’m motivated to know I made a million out the trenches (A million), feel good bein’ around a n**ga in his bag and not his feelings/ Too much talkin’, not enough listenin’ (Shh), we not competition, I’m off G6 and drivin’ somethin’ 450, it ain’t rented”

Prior to MAD, EST Gee unveiled his highly anticipated I Never Felt Nun album back in September 2022. The drop was laced with 21 records and contributions from Future, Jack Harlow, MGK, Bryson Tiller, and Jeezy. It also marked his most successful release yet, peaking at No. 8 and No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums charts, respectively.

Outside of his own releases, the Louisville-born rapper can also be heard on collaborations like “Back And Forth” by Lil Baby, “CHICKENS” by Future, “Hmhmm” by Chris Brown, and more. Most recently, he can be heard on the soundtrack for CREED III, where he joined forces with Big Sean on the standout single “Anthem.”

Be sure to press play on EST Gee’s brand new “THE ONE & ONLY” music video from his MAD mixtape down below.

BlueBucksClan share their take on Drake's "Jumbotron S**t Poppin"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist recruit Big Sean for "Palisades, CA"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.22.2023

Hit-Boy and Nas team up for new "The Tide" video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Dyson Alexander delivers cinematic visual for "Wayback"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.22.2023

Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls among artists featured in Hulu's "RapCaviar Presents" trailer

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

NBA YoungBoy shares artwork and release date for 'Don't Try This At Home'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.22.2023

J. Cole reveals how smoking at 6 years old caused him to turn his life around

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.22.2023

JID adds several dates to European leg of his "Forever And A Day Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Doja Cat pens 'Hellmouth' for 4th studio album title

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

Toosii shares new "Favorite Song" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Usher stopped his Las Vegas show to give Queen Latifah flowers and a birthday gift

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.21.2023

Cardi B scores another legal win as defamation case victory is upheld by appeals court

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.21.2023

Youngs Teflon recruits Wretch 32 and Tiny Boost for "Detergent"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.21.2023

Kali has men in different "Area Codes" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Doja Cat tells fans she's recovering after undergoing cosmetic surgery

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.21.2023
