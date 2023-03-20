On Friday (March 17), EST Gee unveiled his latest body of work, MAD, a 14-song effort with additional features from Young Scooter, Boosie Badazz, and Lil Kada. Accompanying the new album was a matching visual for the standout cut “BALL LIKE ME TOO,” a Vekz Madison-produced effort that samples Shirley Bassey’s ’70s classic “Diamonds Are Forever.” As the chorus makes clear, the single is a blueprint for anyone who’s looking to reach EST Gee’s level of success.

“Quarter ticket, half a ticket, whole ticket in jewels, but if you look outside, in the driveway, it’s two, quarter-ounce, halves on, whole zip of food, you get your s**t together, you can ball like me too, yeah, diamonds is forever, ‘less you go broke and sell ’em, Plain Jane Presi’, con game, pop a level, s**t right off the edges, come together under pressure, ask it to ’em, special, dirty Sprite, simple…”

The accompanying clip for “BALL LIKE ME TOO” keeps things simple with shots of EST Gee performing while surrounded by his collection of high-end vehicles in a garage. He can also be spotted with his crew enjoying a night out at an unknown venue.

MAD follows 2022’s I Never Felt Nun, a continuation of the 2020 drops Ion Feel Nun and I Still Don’t Feel Nun. I Never Felt Nun contained notable contributions from Future, Jack Harlow, Bryson Tiller, Machine Gun Kelly, and Jeezy. The 21-song body of work also stands as Gee’s most commercially successful to date, peaking at No. 8 and No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, respectively. Hopefully, MAD will set new records for the CMG talent once Billboard updates its charts.

In the meantime, you can check out “BALL LIKE ME TOO” below. If you missed it, MAD can be streamed in full here.