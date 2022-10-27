Earlier this year, a California lottery ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven store at 430 Spruce Street in San Diego. An April 30 drawing was held and the winning numbers were announced as 3-15-21-35-46 with 18 as the Mega Number. The SuperLotto Plus unclaimed ticket, now worth $38 million, expires today (Oct. 27).

According to the California Lottery, the winner must come forward and claim their prize within 180 days of the drawing. A press release noted if no one comes forward by the end of today, “California public schools [will] hit the jackpot.” That’s right — the ticket’s $22.9 million cash value will be donated to local public schools. The press release adds, “The Lottery exists solely to generate extra money for public education and has raised more than $1 billion just in unclaimed prizes since Lottery tickets first went on sale in 1985.”

Officials are trying to make the process as seamless as possible for the winner. If someone believes they are in possession of the life-changing piece of paper, they can fill out a California lottery claim form and return it in person or by mail. Any California Lottery District Office will accept form drop-offs or they can be mailed to California Lottery Headquarters at 730 North 10th Street, Sacramento, 95811.

While many may find it hard to believe that the ticket owner has yet to come forward, this certainly wouldn’t be the first time this situation has happened. A 2016 article from ABC News stated that on Aug. 8, 2015, another SuperLotto Plus ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven on Lassen Street in Chatsworth, California. The ticket was worth a whopping $63 million, however, no one ever received that jackpot. In 2016, Brandy Milliner came forward claiming to have the winning ticket, but multiple sources say a judge ruled it was “too damaged” to be authenticated.