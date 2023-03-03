On Thursday (March 2), EST Gee unveiled a trailer that revealed the official release date for his forthcoming project, MAD. After viewers witnessed a collection of clips from earlier — and detrimental — moments in his career, said trailer confirmed that said album will make landfall on March 17. The project is led by the well-received singles “Undefeated,” “If I Stop Now,” and “Blow Up.”

In addition to the aforementioned, a message heard over the video gives a better understanding of the meaning behind the effort. “You gonna look at me and tell me it ain’t that bad,” he says in the short clip. “Let them bang on my past. Bet you don’t feel nothing, you can’t be mad. You cannot be mad… Ain’t no tragedy in life like the death of a child they say, what about the devil in n**gas in the wild?”

2022 was a busy year for EST Gee, beginning with Last Ones Left, EST Gee’s joint effort with fellow CMG artist 42 Dugg. A couple of months later, he and his Detroit counterpart joined the rest of the Yo Gotti-led Collective Music Group for the well-received compilation Gangsta Art. Finally, the “Blood” talent closed out the year with his official debut LP, I Never Felt Nun, which contained 21 tracks and additional features from Future, Jack Harlow, Bryson Tiller, Machine Gun Kelly, and Jeezy. That project peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200, his highest to date.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, EST Gee opened up about his creative process.

“I just try to, I don’t know, whenever I feel like it’s done, it’s done, so I just be recording,” he revealed. “Kind of stack the songs up and I listen to it a couple times, I might throw it out, give it to somebody, anything.”

Check out EST Gee‘s trailer for MAD below.