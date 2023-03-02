Back in January, Young Scooter kicked off 2023 with his first release of the year titled “Come Eat Wit Us,” a hard-hitting anthem equipped with a feature from EST Gee. Yesterday (March 1), the duo returned with the official music video. In the new Joe Yung Spike-directed clip, Scooter spends the night counting his riches while he encourages his peers to get their money up:

“Dope boy, street n**ga, cut your plug off, come eat with us, jugg with the gang, come eat with the gang/ You’ll get your head bust for watchin’ a chain, everybody equal, we don’t give out stain/ Kept it real with my n**gas, never switch lanes, come get some free bands, cut off your boss/ I’m rich as f**k, n**ga, I could take a loss and he ain’t in your raps, but I invented the triple cross/ Put five strands together and call it criss-cross”

Young Scooter’s last full-length offering was 2020’s Zaystreet, a joint project with producer Zaytoven. The 12-track body of work boasted an impressive roster of guests, including names like 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Bankroll Freddie, the late Young Dolph, Chief Keef, and OJ Da Juiceman. Earlier that year, he also released Street Lottery Reloaded, which housed fan-favorites like “Money Can’t Change Us” and “My Story.”

EST Gee unveiled his highly anticipated I Never Felt Nun album back in September 2022. The drop was laced with 21 records and contributions from Future, Jack Harlow, MGK, Bryson Tiller, and Jeezy. Outside of his own releases, the Louisville-born rapper can also be heard on recent collaborations like “Back And Forth” by Lil Baby, “CHICKENS” by Future, “Hmhmm” by Chris Brown, and more.

Be sure to check out the official music video for “Come Eat Wit Us” by Young Scooter featuring EST Gee down below.