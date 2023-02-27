Back in January, EST Gee kicked off a new project campaign with the well-received singles “Blow Up” and “If I Stop Now.” On Friday (Feb. 24), the Louisville rapper added to the aforementioned with “Undefeated,” an emotionally charged offering that boasts production from John Gotitt and VenoTheBuilder. The track sees him opening up about his past struggles and how he persevered through it all.

“I spent whole weeks in the beater, stinkin’ out here, I ain’t leavin’, call my baby like, ‘I need you, bag a ball up, all them pieces,’ lethal injection by the needle, I ain’t force nothin’ on my pеople, and they ain’t force it on mе neither, we both addicts, so we equals, and so I feel ’em, addicted to some s**t that might just kill ’em…”

“Undefeated” comes with a matching video that shows EST Gee participating in Future’s “One Big Party Tour,” complete with shots of him on stage in front of packed fans and connecting with the likes of Kodak Black and Babyface Ray. At the end of the clip, him and his crew welcome back a loved one who was recently released from prison.

2022 was a big year for EST Gee, beginning with Last Ones Left, his joint effort with fellow CMG artist 42 Dugg. A couple of months later, he and his Detroit counterpart would join the rest of the Yo Gotti-led collective for the well-received compilation Gangsta Art. Finally, the “Blood” talent closed out the year with his official debut LP, I Never Felt Nun, which contained 21 tracks and additional features from Future, Jack Harlow, Bryson Tiller, Machine Gun Kelly, and Jeezy. That project peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200, his highest to date.

Press play on EST Gee‘s “Undefeated” video below. Hopefully, a release date for MAD will be announced sooner than later.