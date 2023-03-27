EST Gee has been riding the momentum of his latest mixtape, MAD, all throughout March. The 14-song effort was led by singles like “If I Stop Now,” “Blow Up,” “Undefeated,” and “25MIN Freestyle” and includes features from Young Scooter, Boosie Badazz, and KADA. Over the weekend, Gee returned with the official music video for “KADAS SONG.” The new Cash Jundi-directed clip combines fire, smoke, and snow to create a dynamic visual to accompany the fiery bars:

“Back been stabbed so many times I think I love the feelin’ (I love it), you speak on my name, no ties to none of them killings (None of them killings)/ He ain’t do it, but he got the detained a witness, hе ain’t say s**t, so they made him a defеndant/ You ain’t real, I know you ain’t, if you seen all that blood in these streets, I know you would faint, nowadays it’s just experience/ It don’t go by age, they wanted me to deteriorate, sittin’ in that cage young”

Prior to MAD, EST Gee unveiled his highly anticipated I Never Felt Nun album back in September 2022. The drop was laced with 21 records and contributions from Future, Jack Harlow, MGK, Bryson Tiller, and Jeezy. It also marked his most successful release yet, peaking at No. 8 and No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums charts, respectively.

Outside of his own releases, the Louisville-born rapper can also be heard on collaborations like “Back And Forth” by Lil Baby, “CHICKENS” by Future, “Hmhmm” by Chris Brown, and more. Most recently, he can be heard on the soundtrack for CREED III, where he joined forces with Big Sean on the standout single “Anthem.”

Be sure to press play on EST Gee’s brand new “KADAS SONG” music video from his MAD mixtape down below.