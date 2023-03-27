Photo: Screenshot from EST Gee’s “KADAS SONG” video
By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

EST Gee has been riding the momentum of his latest mixtape, MAD, all throughout March. The 14-song effort was led by singles like “If I Stop Now,” “Blow Up,” “Undefeated,” and “25MIN Freestyle” and includes features from Young Scooter, Boosie Badazz, and KADA. Over the weekend, Gee returned with the official music video for “KADAS SONG.” The new Cash Jundi-directed clip combines fire, smoke, and snow to create a dynamic visual to accompany the fiery bars:

“Back been stabbed so many times I think I love the feelin’ (I love it), you speak on my name, no ties to none of them killings (None of them killings)/ He ain’t do it, but he got the detained a witness, hе ain’t say s**t, so they made him a defеndant/ You ain’t real, I know you ain’t, if you seen all that blood in these streets, I know you would faint, nowadays it’s just experience/ It don’t go by age, they wanted me to deteriorate, sittin’ in that cage young”

Prior to MAD, EST Gee unveiled his highly anticipated I Never Felt Nun album back in September 2022. The drop was laced with 21 records and contributions from Future, Jack Harlow, MGK, Bryson Tiller, and Jeezy. It also marked his most successful release yet, peaking at No. 8 and No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums charts, respectively.

Outside of his own releases, the Louisville-born rapper can also be heard on collaborations like “Back And Forth” by Lil Baby, “CHICKENS” by Future, “Hmhmm” by Chris Brown, and more. Most recently, he can be heard on the soundtrack for CREED III, where he joined forces with Big Sean on the standout single “Anthem.”

Be sure to press play on EST Gee’s brand new “KADAS SONG” music video from his MAD mixtape down below.

Ray Vaughn recruits London Monét for "Plot Twist"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

Tyler, The Creator returns with new visual for "DOGTOOTH"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

RV and Headie One reunite for "Guilty" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

Latto hits cruise control in "777 Radio" trailer and taps Chlöe Bailey as her first guest

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

IDK and Rich The Kid join forces for new "850" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

Roddy Ricch and Kodak Black join Internet Money for "I Remember"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

City Girls' JT shows love to Ciara as she praises the "Da Girls" anthem

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

Flo Milli reveals new 'You Still Here, Ho ? (Extended)' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

TDE's CEO raises hopes for a new Black Hippy release: "They owe y'all an album or EP"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

T.I., Snoop Dogg, Lil Duval and more mourn the passing of talent agent Claybourne Evans Jr.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

Jermaine Dupri addresses people discrediting him over his remarks about creating "106 & Park"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

White anchor's use of Snoop Dogg's "Fo shizzle, my nizzle" has social media rolling

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

Swizz Beatz says there's no chance 50 Cent and Lil Wayne are battling each other on Verzuz

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023

Joe Budden doubles down on calling Michael B. Jordan corny but denies there's beef

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.25.2023

JAY-Z's net worth has soared to $2.5 billion according to new 'Forbes' report

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023
