Photo: Screenshot of EST Gee’s “LIE TO ME SOME MORE” video
By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

EST Gee blessed fans with his latest project, MAD, back in March. The 14-song effort was led by singles like “IF I STOP NOW,” “BLOW UP,” “UNDEFEATED,” and “25MIN FREESTYLE” and included features from Young Scooter, Boosie Badazz, and KADA. Since its release, fans have been able to enjoy captivating videos for songs like “DROP TOP” and “KADA’S SONG.”

Today (April 18), the Kentucky rapper adds onto the growing list of visuals with “LIE TO ME SOME MORE.” The new BooKoo Footage-shot clip sees him decked out in a Vanson Leathers jacket and one of his signature caps as he raps his introspective lyrics from a rooftop:

“You know I been used to having foes (Foes), immune to jokes, since middle school I wore my daddy clothes/ I been alone out here so long, lost more than half the bros (Half my n**gas)/ Showed you my spot, I knew you stole, you ain’t let the cabinet close (I knew you took it)”

Prior to MAD, the “Backstage Passes” emcee unveiled his highly anticipated I Never Felt Nun album back in September 2022. The drop was laced with 21 records and contributions from Future, Jack Harlow, MGK, Bryson Tiller, and Jeezy. It also marked his most successful release yet, peaking at No. 8 and No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums charts, respectively.

Outside of his own releases, EST Gee contributed to collaborations like “Back And Forth” by Lil Baby, “CHICKENS” by Future, “Hmhmm” by Chris Brown, and more. Most recently, he can be heard on the soundtrack for CREED III, where he joined forces with Big Sean on the standout single “Anthem.”

Be sure to press play on EST Gee’s brand new “LIE TO ME SOME MORE” music video from his MAD mixtape down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rowdy Rebel drops off new "Boppin" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Killer Mike connects with Andre 3000 and Future on new snippet

By DJ First Class
  /  04.18.2023

Offset thanks Calvin Harris for Takeoff Coachella tribute

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.18.2023

Swizz Beatz teases new JAY-Z and Lil Wayne collaboration

By DJ First Class
  /  04.18.2023

El Michels Affair and Black Thought bring forth 'Glorious Game' album

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

Check out Shame Gang's 'Better Late Than Never' LP with Smoke DZA, Skyzoo, and more

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

Westside Gunn announces new album

By DJ First Class
  /  04.18.2023

Post Malone marks return with "Chemical" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

Wiz Khalifa asks "Why Not Not Why" in latest music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Kodak Black unveils new single "No Love For A Thug"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

NLE Choppa heads to London for new “Shake It” video featuring Russ Millions

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Megan Thee Stallion speaks out for the first time since Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict

By Oumou Fofana
  /  04.18.2023

Rep for 50 Cent denies Cuban Link engagement rumors

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

Shordie Shordie reps the "Thug Life" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.17.2023

Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby team up for "Dropped The Lo" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.17.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
EST Gee
Music Videos
Rap
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rowdy Rebel drops off new "Boppin" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Killer Mike connects with Andre 3000 and Future on new snippet

By DJ First Class
  /  04.18.2023

Offset thanks Calvin Harris for Takeoff Coachella tribute

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.18.2023

Swizz Beatz teases new JAY-Z and Lil Wayne collaboration

By DJ First Class
  /  04.18.2023

El Michels Affair and Black Thought bring forth 'Glorious Game' album

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

Check out Shame Gang's 'Better Late Than Never' LP with Smoke DZA, Skyzoo, and more

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

Westside Gunn announces new album

By DJ First Class
  /  04.18.2023

Post Malone marks return with "Chemical" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

Wiz Khalifa asks "Why Not Not Why" in latest music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Kodak Black unveils new single "No Love For A Thug"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

NLE Choppa heads to London for new “Shake It” video featuring Russ Millions

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Megan Thee Stallion speaks out for the first time since Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict

By Oumou Fofana
  /  04.18.2023

Rep for 50 Cent denies Cuban Link engagement rumors

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

Shordie Shordie reps the "Thug Life" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.17.2023

Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby team up for "Dropped The Lo" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.17.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Skye Townsend and the ascent of Black lady comedians

In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, Skye Townsend and Gabrielle Dennis discuss the upcoming ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.14.2023
View More