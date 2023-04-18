EST Gee blessed fans with his latest project, MAD, back in March. The 14-song effort was led by singles like “IF I STOP NOW,” “BLOW UP,” “UNDEFEATED,” and “25MIN FREESTYLE” and included features from Young Scooter, Boosie Badazz, and KADA. Since its release, fans have been able to enjoy captivating videos for songs like “DROP TOP” and “KADA’S SONG.”

Today (April 18), the Kentucky rapper adds onto the growing list of visuals with “LIE TO ME SOME MORE.” The new BooKoo Footage-shot clip sees him decked out in a Vanson Leathers jacket and one of his signature caps as he raps his introspective lyrics from a rooftop:

“You know I been used to having foes (Foes), immune to jokes, since middle school I wore my daddy clothes/ I been alone out here so long, lost more than half the bros (Half my n**gas)/ Showed you my spot, I knew you stole, you ain’t let the cabinet close (I knew you took it)”

Prior to MAD, the “Backstage Passes” emcee unveiled his highly anticipated I Never Felt Nun album back in September 2022. The drop was laced with 21 records and contributions from Future, Jack Harlow, MGK, Bryson Tiller, and Jeezy. It also marked his most successful release yet, peaking at No. 8 and No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums charts, respectively.

Outside of his own releases, EST Gee contributed to collaborations like “Back And Forth” by Lil Baby, “CHICKENS” by Future, “Hmhmm” by Chris Brown, and more. Most recently, he can be heard on the soundtrack for CREED III, where he joined forces with Big Sean on the standout single “Anthem.”

Be sure to press play on EST Gee’s brand new “LIE TO ME SOME MORE” music video from his MAD mixtape down below.