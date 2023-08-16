On Tuesday (Aug. 15), EST Gee sat down with Bootleg Kev during a promotional run for his upcoming album, El Toro 2, which is set to arrive Aug. 18. After what appeared to be a normal back-and-forth, the Louisville rapper abruptly walked out of the room during a question related to his athletic past, leaving his host stunned.

Not long after the interview landed on YouTube, Gee took to Instagram Stories to address Bootleg Kev and explain his reasons for cutting the meetup short. Apparently, there were a number of topics that drew his ire over time. “You’re tryna play it like I walked out ’cause of football, like I ain’t did plenty interviews talking about playing, and I talk about it in my music,” the CMG-signed artist began. “You’re asking me if I remembered an old man pornstar, if I believe in aliens, and the NFL combine? [What the f**k] do that got to do with my album dropping Friday? I literally just walked out that interview two hours ago, you already got a clip up? You trying to go viral.”