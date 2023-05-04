Back in November of 2022, Wizkid dropped off his most recent project, More Love, Less Ego, which contained 13 songs and additional appearances from Don Toliver, Skepta, Skillibeng, Shenseea, and more. In support of the LP, the “Ojuelegba” singer just recently wrapped up the first leg of his “More Love, Less Ego Tour,” which kicked off in March and came to a close on April 7 in Los Angeles.
Today (May 4), Wizkid made a pleasant announcement for folks who previously weren’t able to catch a show. The multi-Platinum artist announced today he will be heading out for the European leg this summer, starting off in London on July 29. After that, he will embark on his highly anticipated extended North America tour across 17 cities. The newly announced dates begin in Philadelphia, PA on Nov. 2 and end in Washington, D.C. on November 30.
Additionally, he is also set to headline Afro Nation Miami this month on May 28. Ticket sales for the new “More Love, Less Ego Tour” will begin Friday (May 12) at 10 a.m. local time here.
Prior to More Love, Less Ego was Wizkid’s breakout album, 2020’s Made In Lagos. That project boasted 14 songs and assists from the likes of Burna Boy, Skepta, Damian Marley, H.E.R., Ella Mai, Tay Iwar, and Tems, the last of whom appeared on the runaway hit “Essence.” Since then, he has provided showstopping guest verses on tracks like “Slow Motion” by Don Toliver, “Call Me Every Day” by Chris Brown, and more.
Be sure to check out the additional dates for Wizkid’s “More Love, Less Ego” tour down below.
Jul. 29 – London, United Kingdom
Oct. 5 – Copenhagen, Denmark
Oct. 8 – Paris, France
Oct. 11 – Brussels, Belgium
Oct. 14 – Dublin, Ireland
Nov. 2 – Philadelphia, PA
Nov. 4 – Boston, MA
Nov. 5 – Brooklyn, NY
Nov. 8 – Montreal, QUE
Nov. 9 – Toronto, ONT
Nov. 10 – Chicago, IL
Nov. 12 – Minneapolis, MN
Nov. 14 – Denver, CO
Nov. 16 – Seattle, WA
Nov. 17 – Vancouver, BC
Nov. 19 – San Francisco, CA
Nov. 22 – Phoenix, AZ
Nov. 21 – Los Angeles, CA
Nov. 24 – Dallas, TX
Nov. 25 – Houston, TX
Nov. 28 – Atlanta, GA
Nov. 30 – Washington, D.C.
