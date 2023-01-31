Last summer, Burna Boy liberated his sixth studio LP, Love, Damini, which consisted of 19 songs and additional features from Ladysmith Black Mambazo, J Hus, Popcaan, Blxst, Kehlani, Ed Sheeran, and more. The album was a commercial success across the globe, including in the United Kingdom, where it landed at No. 1 and No. 2 on the Official Albums and Official R&B Albums charts, respectively.

Yesterday (Jan. 30), the Nigerian star decided to bless his fans with a new visual from said release for “Common Person,” a Telz-produced offering that stresses the importance of all human beings, both together and as individuals:

“I be common person, but my happiness, oh, still be my own, everybody get role, no mean say your own role passin’ my own, because na God, I dey put all my faith, food for my plate, fit no do mе jo, mm, agbana oso, even as things no dey go my way, even in days I no gеt nothing at all, mm, agbana oso, na me wey dey drive your bus, na me wey dey drive your keke, mm, agbana oso…”

The accompanying clip for “Common Person” comes courtesy of DK and begins with a shot of Burna Boy paying a visit to a village, much to the delight of its inhabitants. Throughout, he assists with many of the locals’ daily tasks, including preparing a meal and pushing a broken vehicle to a safer destination. The video ends with a beautiful nighttime celebration.

As previously reported by REVOLT, “Last Last,” another standout from Love, Damini, has officially crossed the platinum certification mark in the United States. In addition, the Toni Braxton-sampled effort earned platinum plaques in the U.K., Canada, France, and New Zealand.

Press play on “Common Person” below. For those who missed it, you can enjoy Love, Damini in its entirety here.