Last Friday (Jan. 27), Popcaan liberated the new album Great Is He, a 17-song body of work with additional assists from Toni-Ann Singh, Chronic Law, Drake, and Burna Boy, the last of whom appears on the standout cut “Aboboyaa.” Named after the popular tricycles used in Ghana for transport, the Anju Blaxx-produced offering shows Popcaan and his A-list collaborator flipping the term by using it as a sexual innuendo:

“Gyal, body risky like a Naija girl, mi love how you batty big, love how you full ah curves, yeah, cock it up and make your body turn, wine up yuh pretty body, yuh nuh full ah dirt, need you close to me, yeah, jiggle yuh body, mi baby, if you need company, yeah, ready, mi ready, mi baby, she know mi full ah sports car, G-Class, E-Class, pull up inna di S-Class, you know mi full ah money-o, but ah dis she waan ask, fi ride pon di aboboyaa…”

“Aboboyaa” is accompanied by a matching clip courtesy of Meji Alabi. Bringing viewers to West Africa, the video shows Popcaan commandeering one of the aforementioned tricycles as a bevy of beautiful women ride along. In addition to plenty of dancing in different locations, Burna Boy appears in a solo scene under the night sky.

Great Is He marks the second official OVO Sound release from Popcaan following the critically acclaimed FIXTAPE. Released back in 2018, FIXTAPE consisted of 19 songs and notable contributions from Drake, Stylo G, Dane Ray, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Masicka, Tommy Lee, Frahcess One, Jada Kingdom, French Montana, and Preme. Not long after, Popcaan and Preme teamed up for the six-track EP Link Up. Since then, it’s been a never-ending stream of viral hits from the Jamaican talent, including “Medal,” “Win,” “Survivor,” “Find Dem,” “El Gringo,” “Smoked Out,” “Jah Love,” “Jungle Justice (Part Twice),” and “Elevate.” Press play on “Aboboyaa” below.