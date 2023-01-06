Currently, Popcaan is putting the final touches on his forthcoming body of work Great Is He, which is led by the well-received singles “Next To Me” with Toni-Ann Singh, “Set It,” “Superior” with Anju Blaxx, and “Skeleton Cartier.” Earlier this week, he shared a positive and inspiring message on social media to prepare his fans:

“Defeat the struggles cause we never give up, being at the top is kinda lonely, you know ah mean… you know we have to make it by any means. We been through the worse times, I see us winning, it is like deja vu. God forgive me, wash weh all my sins, grimy life is all we know.”

Today (Jan. 6), the self-proclaimed Unruly Boss unveiled a new track from the aforementioned effort titled “We Caa Done,” a Noel Cadastre-produced offering that sees him reuniting with his OVO peer Drake. The infectious offering also boasts a matching visual that takes viewers to paradise, where the two collaborators and their crews can be seen living their life to the absolute fullest. Beautiful women, expansive mansions, and high-end vehicles are abundant throughout the clip.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Popcaan partnered with Drizzy’s OVO Sound imprint back in 2018, which spawned the critically acclaimed FIXTAPE a couple of years later. Along with its deluxe update, that project consisted of a whopping 32 songs and a wealth of notable features from Skillibeng, Jada Kingdom, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Tommy Lee Sparta, Masicka, Bakersteez, Frahcess One, and more. Shortly after FIXTAPE‘s release, Popcaan teamed up with OVO’s Preme for the six-track EP Link Up. Since then, the Vanquish talent kept his momentum with a steady stream of impressive loose cuts, including “Medal,” “Win,” “Survivor,” “Find Dem,” and “Elevate.”

Press play on Popcaan and Drake’s “We Caa Done” video below. Hopefully, a release date for Great Is He will be confirmed soon.