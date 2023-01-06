Queen Naija is officially ready to begin a new era. Today (Jan. 6), the Detroit-raised songstress dropped off her latest single, “Let’s Talk About It,” her first follow-up to last February’s Big Sean-assisted “Hate Our Love” release. On the song, she addresses some issues she had with a past lover over a moody instrumental provided by OAK:

“Sick of puttin’ all these egotistical, n***as on a pedestal, all up in a woman’s business, worry ’bout your revenue/ Always think you know it all, you don’t know what’s best for you, why you scared of therapy? Probably can’t accept the truth/ Ain’t man enough to right your wrongs, Flashin’ money like we can’t see all them ones/ Always at the club but can’t pick up your son, f**kin’ all them h**s, can’t even make ’em cum, let’s talk about it”

“New era begins tonight midnight! I made this song for all the n***as who always got something to say about what women need to do, but don’t even got their ish together,” the “Medicine” singer wrote on Instagram. “I need y’all to show out tonight! I need all the ladies pointin’ they fingers at they man temples tonight! I need all the lip syncin’, neck rollin’ stories tonight I’m reposting too. Show out.”

Queen Naija’s last full-length body of work was 2020’s misunderstood, which was equipped with 18 tracks and assists from Jacquees, Toosii, Latto, Pretty Vee, Russ, Lucky Daye, Kiana Ledé, and more. That project landed on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart at No. 1 and also earned a place in the top 10 of the Billboard 200. The album was led by fan-favorites like “Butterflies Pt. 2” and the Gold-certified single “Pack Lite.”

Be sure to press play on Queen Naija’s brand new “Let’s Talk About It” music video down below.