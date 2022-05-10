Back in 2018, Queen Naija revealed her debut self-titled EP to set the tone for a successful career to come. She now has reached back into the vault to revamp a stand-out track from the project, “Mama’s Hand.” Timed perfectly to Mother’s Day weekend this year, Queen released a brand new acoustic rendition of the 2018 song. Along with the new release is a visualizer that features her and her sons spending some quality time together as Queen’s lyrics play:

When I first laid eyes on you when I heard your heartbeat too/ Oh I never knew, I could witness an angel so beautiful from the very moment you arrived I felt something new inside/ I developed a love that was so unconditional and I promise to give you everything that I have

The songstress also took a brief moment to express a moment of gratitude for her role as a mother. “I wanted to do something special and do an acoustic version of ‘Mama’s Hand,’” she writes. “This time around I have TWO beautiful boys to share my love with and I couldn’t be more grateful to God for trusting me to raise them. Click the link in my bio to listen so that you can also express your love as a mother or to your mother.”

Queen Naija unveiled her misunderstood project back in 2020, which was equipped with 18 tracks and assists from Jacquees, Toosii, Mulatto, Pretty Vee, Russ, Lucky Daye, Kiana Ledé, and more. That project entered Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart at No. 1 and earned a place in the top 10 of the Billboard 200. The album includes Queen-staples like “Butterflies Pt. 2” and the Gold-certified single “Pack Lite.”

Be sure to press play on the acoustic version of “Mama’s Hand” by Queen Naija down below.