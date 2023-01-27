Today (Jan. 27), Popcaan returns with his new album Great Is He, a 17-song body of work with additional features from Drake, Toni-Ann Singh, Burna Boy, and Chronic Law. The project marks the Jamaican star’s latest under Drake’s OVO Sound imprint.

Great Is He kicks off with the Kid Culture-produced track “Defeat the Struggle,” a powerful number that should inspire families or individuals looking to overcome obstacles:

“Defeat the struggles cah we never give up, being at the top is kinda lonely, you know we haffi make it by any means, we been through the worst time, I see us winning, it is like déjà vu, ooh, God forgive me, wash weh all my sins, grimey life is all we know, yah me real bro from day one, neva eva sell you out, loyalty is priceless, ah nuh sumn weh you pay down pon, countless nights me sleep outside, ah di ground we ah lay down pon, you know we haffi make it out…”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Popcaan partnered with OVO Sound back in 2018, which spawned the critically acclaimed FIXTAPE a couple of years later. Along with its deluxe update, FIXTAPE consisted of more than 32 dope cuts and a slew of contributions from the likes of Skillibeng, Jada Kingdom, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Tommy Lee Sparta, Masicka, Bakersteez, and Frahcess One. Shortly after FIXTAPE‘s release, Popcaan teamed up with OVO’s Preme for the six-track EP Link Up. Since then, the Vanquish talent kept his momentum with a steady stream of impressive loose cuts, including “Medal,” “Win,” “Survivor,” “Find Dem,” “El Gringo,” “Smoked Out,” “Jah Love,” “Jungle Justice (Part Twice),” and “Elevate.”

Press play on Popcaan’s Great Is He album below. If you missed it, you can enjoy the official video for the Drake-assisted hit “We Caa Done” here.